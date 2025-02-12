Yoon focuses on election fraud

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We begin with the news of the seventh hearing in the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol.



Today (2.11), President Yoon focused on allegations of election fraud.



Former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Baek Jong-wook, who appeared as a witness, stated that there were vulnerabilities in the security system of the National Election Commission, but emphasized that the inspection itself was not aimed at finding traces of election fraud.



First, reporter Jeong Sae-bae has the details.



[Report]



Regarding the background of declaring emergency martial law, President Yoon's side stated it was "to confirm allegations of election fraud."



In the impeachment trial, they called former National Intelligence Service Deputy Director Baek Jong-wook, who was in charge of the NEC's security inspection work in 2023, as a witness.



Baek revealed that he had thought the NEC system maintained the highest level of security, but there were several vulnerabilities.



[Baek Jong-wook/Former Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service: "Because external infiltration occurred regardless of the security detection and blocking system, it had nothing to do with whether those security systems were operational or not…."]



However, he stated that the inspection at that time was not intended to find traces of "election fraud."



[Baek Jong-wook/Former Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service: "Since we only inspected the system, it could be said that it is not appropriate to view this as related to election fraud as a whole…."]



The National Assembly's impeachment prosecution team believes that raising allegations of election fraud deviates from the essence of the impeachment trial, but President Yoon's side continued to pose questions related to election fraud to National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik, who appeared as a witness.



[Cha Gi-hwan/Lawyer/Representative of President Yoon: "If it were China, do you think there could be attempts to interfere in elections in Korea?"]



[Shin Won-sik/National Security Adviser: "I will not answer as it could affect diplomacy based on assumptions."]



However, Shin responded that there is a need for vigilance regarding so-called "hybrid warfare," which encompasses political manipulation and psychological warfare.



This is KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



