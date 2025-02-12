Debate over pre-martial law meet

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



There has been ongoing debate regarding the nature of the meeting held just before the declaration of emergency martial law.



President Yoon has repeatedly asserted that it was a cabinet meeting with procedural legitimacy.



However, there were significant differences from the previous statements made by some attendees, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



Reporter Choi Yoo-kyung has the details.



[Report]



On the day of the declaration of emergency martial law, whether the cabinet meeting was properly conducted is a key issue in the impeachment trial.



President Yoon Suk Yeol has reiterated that there were no procedural flaws in the cabinet meeting.



Regarding the omission of the signature procedure in the cabinet meeting documents, he stated that it could be done later if security was necessary.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "It doesn't make sense to say that a cabinet member came to the presidential office for a chat or just to hang out."]



Former Minister of the Interior and Safety Lee Sang-min went a step further, evaluating that the meeting held before the declaration of martial law was much more 'substantial' than the cabinet meeting that lasted only one minute to lift the martial law.



Although there was no formal opening declaration, he mentioned that everyone was aware of the agenda.



[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety: "I have attended cabinet meetings more than a hundred times. This was the first time there was a heated discussion or communication among cabinet members like this."]



Lee's statement differs from those of some cabinet meeting attendees, including Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



Prime Minister Han stated, "It seemed more like a briefing," while Ministers Choi Sang-mok and Oh Young-joo said, "I did not think of it as a cabinet meeting," in their statements to the investigative authorities.



The justices also pointed out this aspect.



[Kim Hyung-doo/Constitutional Court Justice: "It seems that the attendees did not think, 'Ah, I am currently in a cabinet meeting.' But did the witness think this was a cabinet meeting? (Yes.)"]



In response, President Yoon said that during the investigation, "It seems that some cabinet members answered that way because they were questioned within the frame of 'martial law is insurrection.'"



KBS News, Choi Yoo-kyung.



