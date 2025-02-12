News 9

NEC: Election fraud not possible

입력 2025.02.12 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (Feb.11), the Secretary General of the National Election Commission (NEC) also appeared as a witness in the trial.

He argued point by point that it is impossible for election fraud to occur, stating that he could show data from the central server.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team continues to mention allegations of election fraud through the impeachment trial.

NEC Secretary General Kim Yong-bin stated that he would show electronic data from the central server if requested by the Constitutional Court or the court regarding the 21st general election.

He also mentioned that they conducted the 22nd general election in April last year after implementing improvement measures regarding the issues pointed out by the National Intelligence Service(NIS)'s security inspection.

[Kim Yong-bin/NEC Secretary General: "The NIS conducted follow-up inspections twice, and we also formed a security advisory group with
experts in our country to have them conduct internal verification once more before holding the 22nd general election."]

He emphasized that in our country, where manual counting is fundamental, 'election fraud' due to data changes is impossible.

In response to some claims that the equipment confirmed by the NIS at that time accounted for only 5% of the total, the NEC's Secretary General rebutted that the NIS directly inspected important parts including the server, and the rest were mostly personal office PCs.

He stated that 'election fraud' is not the reason for strengthening the security system itself.

[Kim Yong-bin: "The server and security aspects are very important. This is not only to prevent election fraud, but also because an attack on the server could compromise the integrated voter list, rendering the election invalid."]

The legal team representing President Yoon brought up the case from Incheon Yeonsu-gu, where allegations of election fraud were raised during the 21st general election in 2020, but the Supreme Court concluded after more than two years of deliberation that it was not true.

[Do Tae-woo/President Yoon's Legal Team: "Doesn't the Election Commission manage ballot boxes? If they managed it properly, shouldn't such ballots come out?"]

[Kim Yong-bin: "Regarding matters that have been confirmed by the Supreme Court, can another constitutional body's Secretary General come out and say that there is a problem with the Supreme Court's ruling and request that we investigate this matter again?"]

There are a total of 126 lawsuits regarding allegations of 'election fraud' related to the 21st general election, including the Incheon Yeonsu-gu case.

The Supreme Court concluded that all of these claims had no basis, either dismissing or rejecting them.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • NEC: Election fraud not possible
    • 입력 2025-02-12 00:24:17
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (Feb.11), the Secretary General of the National Election Commission (NEC) also appeared as a witness in the trial.

He argued point by point that it is impossible for election fraud to occur, stating that he could show data from the central server.

Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.

[Report]

President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team continues to mention allegations of election fraud through the impeachment trial.

NEC Secretary General Kim Yong-bin stated that he would show electronic data from the central server if requested by the Constitutional Court or the court regarding the 21st general election.

He also mentioned that they conducted the 22nd general election in April last year after implementing improvement measures regarding the issues pointed out by the National Intelligence Service(NIS)'s security inspection.

[Kim Yong-bin/NEC Secretary General: "The NIS conducted follow-up inspections twice, and we also formed a security advisory group with
experts in our country to have them conduct internal verification once more before holding the 22nd general election."]

He emphasized that in our country, where manual counting is fundamental, 'election fraud' due to data changes is impossible.

In response to some claims that the equipment confirmed by the NIS at that time accounted for only 5% of the total, the NEC's Secretary General rebutted that the NIS directly inspected important parts including the server, and the rest were mostly personal office PCs.

He stated that 'election fraud' is not the reason for strengthening the security system itself.

[Kim Yong-bin: "The server and security aspects are very important. This is not only to prevent election fraud, but also because an attack on the server could compromise the integrated voter list, rendering the election invalid."]

The legal team representing President Yoon brought up the case from Incheon Yeonsu-gu, where allegations of election fraud were raised during the 21st general election in 2020, but the Supreme Court concluded after more than two years of deliberation that it was not true.

[Do Tae-woo/President Yoon's Legal Team: "Doesn't the Election Commission manage ballot boxes? If they managed it properly, shouldn't such ballots come out?"]

[Kim Yong-bin: "Regarding matters that have been confirmed by the Supreme Court, can another constitutional body's Secretary General come out and say that there is a problem with the Supreme Court's ruling and request that we investigate this matter again?"]

There are a total of 126 lawsuits regarding allegations of 'election fraud' related to the 21st general election, including the Incheon Yeonsu-gu case.

The Supreme Court concluded that all of these claims had no basis, either dismissing or rejecting them.

This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.
김태훈
김태훈 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?
이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인

이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인
[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술

[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술
1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살

1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.