NEC: Election fraud not possible

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Today (Feb.11), the Secretary General of the National Election Commission (NEC) also appeared as a witness in the trial.



He argued point by point that it is impossible for election fraud to occur, stating that he could show data from the central server.



Reporter Kim Tae-hoon has the details.



[Report]



President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team continues to mention allegations of election fraud through the impeachment trial.



NEC Secretary General Kim Yong-bin stated that he would show electronic data from the central server if requested by the Constitutional Court or the court regarding the 21st general election.



He also mentioned that they conducted the 22nd general election in April last year after implementing improvement measures regarding the issues pointed out by the National Intelligence Service(NIS)'s security inspection.



[Kim Yong-bin/NEC Secretary General: "The NIS conducted follow-up inspections twice, and we also formed a security advisory group with

experts in our country to have them conduct internal verification once more before holding the 22nd general election."]



He emphasized that in our country, where manual counting is fundamental, 'election fraud' due to data changes is impossible.



In response to some claims that the equipment confirmed by the NIS at that time accounted for only 5% of the total, the NEC's Secretary General rebutted that the NIS directly inspected important parts including the server, and the rest were mostly personal office PCs.



He stated that 'election fraud' is not the reason for strengthening the security system itself.



[Kim Yong-bin: "The server and security aspects are very important. This is not only to prevent election fraud, but also because an attack on the server could compromise the integrated voter list, rendering the election invalid."]



The legal team representing President Yoon brought up the case from Incheon Yeonsu-gu, where allegations of election fraud were raised during the 21st general election in 2020, but the Supreme Court concluded after more than two years of deliberation that it was not true.



[Do Tae-woo/President Yoon's Legal Team: "Doesn't the Election Commission manage ballot boxes? If they managed it properly, shouldn't such ballots come out?"]



[Kim Yong-bin: "Regarding matters that have been confirmed by the Supreme Court, can another constitutional body's Secretary General come out and say that there is a problem with the Supreme Court's ruling and request that we investigate this matter again?"]



There are a total of 126 lawsuits regarding allegations of 'election fraud' related to the 21st general election, including the Incheon Yeonsu-gu case.



The Supreme Court concluded that all of these claims had no basis, either dismissing or rejecting them.



This is KBS News, Kim Tae-hoon.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!