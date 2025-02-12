Delayed search in school tragedy

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The crime scene was just 20 meters away from the after-school care classroom, but it took more than an hour to find Kim.



Kim's parents used the location tracking feature of a mobile app to confirm that she was at school, but the police's tracking indicated she was at a nearby apartment, causing confusion in the search.



Park Yeon-seon reports.



[Report]



Kim’s father was notified by the academy that they couldn’t reach his daughter.



Upon checking the mobile app that allows for location tracking, he found that Kim was at school.



When he turned on the surrounding sound feature, he could not hear his daughter's voice, but he heard a woman gasping for breath and other sounds.



Hoping that someone nearby might hear, he sent multiple alarms to Kim's phone.



[Father of Kim Ha-neul: "I heard a woman's heavy breathing, the sound of drawers opening and closing, and when I set off the alarm, (I heard sounds) as if to forcibly turn off the alarm...."]



However, the police search, after receiving the missing person report, headed to the nearby apartment.



This was because the phone's location was detected at the apartment during 16 tracking attempts.



[Yook Jong-myung/Chief of Daejeon Seobu Police Station: "The apartment location also came up. Then, the daycare center and the affiliated kindergarten also came up. So, we were trying to search all those areas...."]



Around the same time, school staff also searched the school, but they overlooked the internal supply room of the auditorium, which was the crime scene.



This was because it is usually locked and access is restricted.



[Father of Kim Ha-neul: "We searched for an hour but couldn't find Ha-neul. It's just 20 meters from the after-school care classroom."]



It is a regrettable point that if the school had searched the interior more quickly and thoroughly, a precious life might have been saved.



[Choi Young-soon/Seo-gu, Daejeon City: "I am heartbroken about how to explain this to our children. That's why I couldn't stay at home and came here."]



In front of the school, chrysanthemums, notes, and stuffed animals were piled up, and citizens in shock continued to pay their respects.



This is KBS News Park Yeon-seon.



