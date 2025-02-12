Lee Seung-hoon wins 9th medal

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Lee Seung-hoon, who switched to speed skating and has been a medalist since the Olympics 15 years ago, continues to reign as a living legend.



At 36 years old, he has won his ninth medal at the Winter Asian Games.



This is the most medals won by a Korean athlete.



Reporter Moon Young-kyu has the story.



[Report]



In the team pursuit, a long-distance event that requires racing approximately 3,000 meters.



Lee Seung-hoon took on the role of the last runner, showcasing the spirit of a true iron man by pushing his younger teammates who are over ten years his junior.



[Mo Tae-bum/KBS Speed Skating Commentator: "The eldest brother, Lee Seung-hoon, is leading the weight from the very back!"]



Lee Seung-hoon, who gave his all alongside his teammates until the end, finished with a time of 3 minutes 47.99 seconds, beating Japan and earning a valuable silver medal.



Upon reaching the podium, Lee Seung-hoon wore his ninth medal, the most ever for a Korean athlete in the Winter Asian Games.



[Lee Seung-hoon/Speed Skating National Team: "I am very honored to have maintained my skills for a long time and to have won my ninth medal."]



Lee Seung-hoon transitioned from short track to speed skating in 2009 and has set numerous records in four Olympics and three Asian Games.



The record he set in 2010 at the Harbin Ice Rink still stands.



This is the result of thorough self-management, and he even chose cycling as a hobby, extending his training, and has placed in amateur competitions.



While Mo Tae-bum and Lee Sang-hwa, who were part of the Vancouver gold medal trio, have already left the ice, Lee Seung-hoon, who is one year older, has yet to determine his retirement timing.



[Lee Seung-hoon/Speed Skating National Team: "When I met (Mo) Tae-bum last year, he asked if I wasn't tired. Regardless of the results, I really enjoy skating at the rink, so I don't set any limits on my retirement timing."]



Lee Seung-hoon, who is becoming the very history of Korean long-distance speed skating, is truly deserving of being called a living legend.



This is Moon Young-kyu from KBS News in Harbin.



