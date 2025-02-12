Trump targets cars, chips for tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Trump has mentioned automobiles and semiconductors as the next targets for tariffs, which are our representative items.



If realized, the damage is expected to be much greater than that of steel and aluminum.



The industry is literally on edge.



Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the story.



[Report]



GM Korea exports nearly nine out of ten cars it produces to the United States.



Thanks to this, its operating profit has exceeded 1 trillion won for two consecutive years, but the impending tariff imposition is likely to block export routes.



Like other companies, it is difficult to move Korean factories to the U.S., putting them in a tough situation.



[Joo Won/Director of Hyundai Research Institute: "If (the factory closes), it will be a huge blow. This is not just an export issue; jobs will simply disappear."]



Last year, the automobile export amount was 70.7 billion dollars.



Nearly half of this went to the United States.



This is about 17 times the export amount of U.S. cars to Korea.



That much is the U.S. deficit.



[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Cars is going to be a very big one and a very important one and America is going to be stronger than it ever was before."]



Trump is urging companies to invest in the U.S., and some companies have already started moving.



The White House has also mentioned efforts to build factories in the U.S. and increase local production as best practices.



The problem is time.



[Cho Sung-dae/Director of Trade Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "It’s not something that can be built in just a few months, right? So, I think it will inevitably have a significant impact on exports."]



Another targeted item is semiconductors.



SK hynix's exports to the U.S., including high-bandwidth memory supplied to NVIDIA, account for nearly 60% of its total sales.



However, it is fortunate that U.S. big tech companies need our semiconductors.



As the U.S. is throwing tariff bombs at our key export items one by one,



if Trump's strategy is 'impose tariffs first, negotiate later' as in the past, the individual negotiation process will be crucial going forward.



Government officials and business leaders will visit the U.S. next week.



This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.



