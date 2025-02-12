News 9

Trump targets cars, chips for tariffs

입력 2025.02.12 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

President Trump has mentioned automobiles and semiconductors as the next targets for tariffs, which are our representative items.

If realized, the damage is expected to be much greater than that of steel and aluminum.

The industry is literally on edge.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the story.

[Report]

GM Korea exports nearly nine out of ten cars it produces to the United States.

Thanks to this, its operating profit has exceeded 1 trillion won for two consecutive years, but the impending tariff imposition is likely to block export routes.

Like other companies, it is difficult to move Korean factories to the U.S., putting them in a tough situation.

[Joo Won/Director of Hyundai Research Institute: "If (the factory closes), it will be a huge blow. This is not just an export issue; jobs will simply disappear."]

Last year, the automobile export amount was 70.7 billion dollars.

Nearly half of this went to the United States.

This is about 17 times the export amount of U.S. cars to Korea.

That much is the U.S. deficit.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Cars is going to be a very big one and a very important one and America is going to be stronger than it ever was before."]

Trump is urging companies to invest in the U.S., and some companies have already started moving.

The White House has also mentioned efforts to build factories in the U.S. and increase local production as best practices.

The problem is time.

[Cho Sung-dae/Director of Trade Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "It’s not something that can be built in just a few months, right? So, I think it will inevitably have a significant impact on exports."]

Another targeted item is semiconductors.

SK hynix's exports to the U.S., including high-bandwidth memory supplied to NVIDIA, account for nearly 60% of its total sales.

However, it is fortunate that U.S. big tech companies need our semiconductors.

As the U.S. is throwing tariff bombs at our key export items one by one,

if Trump's strategy is 'impose tariffs first, negotiate later' as in the past, the individual negotiation process will be crucial going forward.

Government officials and business leaders will visit the U.S. next week.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Trump targets cars, chips for tariffs
    • 입력 2025-02-12 00:24:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

President Trump has mentioned automobiles and semiconductors as the next targets for tariffs, which are our representative items.

If realized, the damage is expected to be much greater than that of steel and aluminum.

The industry is literally on edge.

Reporter Park Kyung-jun has the story.

[Report]

GM Korea exports nearly nine out of ten cars it produces to the United States.

Thanks to this, its operating profit has exceeded 1 trillion won for two consecutive years, but the impending tariff imposition is likely to block export routes.

Like other companies, it is difficult to move Korean factories to the U.S., putting them in a tough situation.

[Joo Won/Director of Hyundai Research Institute: "If (the factory closes), it will be a huge blow. This is not just an export issue; jobs will simply disappear."]

Last year, the automobile export amount was 70.7 billion dollars.

Nearly half of this went to the United States.

This is about 17 times the export amount of U.S. cars to Korea.

That much is the U.S. deficit.

[Donald Trump/U.S. President: "Cars is going to be a very big one and a very important one and America is going to be stronger than it ever was before."]

Trump is urging companies to invest in the U.S., and some companies have already started moving.

The White House has also mentioned efforts to build factories in the U.S. and increase local production as best practices.

The problem is time.

[Cho Sung-dae/Director of Trade Research at the Korea International Trade Association: "It’s not something that can be built in just a few months, right? So, I think it will inevitably have a significant impact on exports."]

Another targeted item is semiconductors.

SK hynix's exports to the U.S., including high-bandwidth memory supplied to NVIDIA, account for nearly 60% of its total sales.

However, it is fortunate that U.S. big tech companies need our semiconductors.

As the U.S. is throwing tariff bombs at our key export items one by one,

if Trump's strategy is 'impose tariffs first, negotiate later' as in the past, the individual negotiation process will be crucial going forward.

Government officials and business leaders will visit the U.S. next week.

This is KBS News, Park Kyung-jun.
박경준
박경준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?
이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인

이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인
[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술

[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술
1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살

1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.