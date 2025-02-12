Constitutional court may near verdict

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Constitutional Court has one more scheduled hearing left.



If there are no significant variables, the final arguments will take place next week, and the hearing process is expected to conclude.



If this happens, a conclusion could be reached as early as the beginning of next month.



This is a report by Gong Min-kyung.



[Report]



On Jan. 16, the Constitutional Court designated the impeachment trial hearing dates up to the 8th session.



Currently, only the 8th hearing scheduled for the day after tomorrow (2.13) remains.



There was interest in whether the Constitutional Court would appoint additional witnesses and add more hearing dates.



The court rejected witness requests for Prime Minister Han Duck-soo and others, while stating yesterday (2.10) that they would decide on the witness request for Chief of Staff Kang Yi-gu, submitted by President Yoon's side, after deliberation.



If no additional hearing dates are designated, the Constitutional Court is expected to schedule the final argument date to hear closing statements from both sides next week.



After that, the justices will draft the decision after deliberation and issue a ruling.



Even if additional witnesses are appointed for the next hearing, it is highly likely that all hearing procedures will be completed within next week.



If this happens, the ruling on the impeachment trial is anticipated to be made as early as the beginning of next month.



In previous presidential impeachment cases, former President Park Geun-hye received a ruling 11 days after the conclusion of the hearing, while former President Roh Moo-hyun received a ruling 14 days later.



[Cha Jin-ah/Professor at Korea University Law School: "If the hearing concludes next week, there could be a ruling in early March... Since two seats on the bench will be vacant, it is unlikely to go beyond early April at the latest..."]



However, whether the appointment of Constitutional Court Justice nominee Ma Eun-hyuk will occur before the conclusion of the hearing is a variable.



If President Yoon's side claims that a 'renewal procedure for the hearing' is necessary and it is accepted, there is a possibility that the trial schedule could be delayed.



At the upcoming 8th hearing, National Intelligence Service Director Cho Tae-yong, former Seoul Police Chief Kim Bong-sik, and 1st Security Group Commander Cho Sung-hyun will appear as witnesses.



This is KBS News, Gong Min-kyung.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!