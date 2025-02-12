News 9

Review committee rarely convened

[Anchor]

To prevent teachers who are unable to perform their duties due to mental illnesses from being in the classroom, each local education office operates a "Committee for the Review of Teachers with Illnesses."

However, the Daejeon Education Office has held this committee only once so far, and the Seoul Education Office has not held it at all.

There are criticisms that this system is practically useless.

Reporter Kim Ha-eun has the details.

[Report]

The government began to establish measures for teachers who are unable to perform their duties due to mental illnesses and other conditions 20 years ago.

[KBS News 9/2005. 6. 24: "The process of removing teachers who are unfit to teach students will begin as early as September."]

Currently, 17 provincial education offices across the country are operating related committees to review teachers with illnesses.

Experts, including public officials in education, medical professionals, and legal experts, assess the teachers' ability to perform their duties based on medical opinions, and the education superintendent can recommend leave or dismissal for the individuals involved.

The requirements for convening the committee are also strict.

Only teachers who have been deemed unable to perform their duties in the long term through prior audits by the education office are eligible for review.

If a teacher chooses to take sick leave on their own, as in this case, they are excluded from the review.

[○○ City Education Office Official/Voice altered: "If someone proactively says, 'I will take sick leave,' it becomes difficult for the committee to convene."]

In fact, the Daejeon Education Office, where the incident occurred, has held the committee only once since its introduction in 2015, and the Seoul Education Office, which introduced it in 2021, has not held it at all.

As various education offices and teacher organizations express their condolences over the tragedy, the Ministry of Education plans to discuss response measures with provincial education superintendents tomorrow (2.12).

This is KBS News, Kim Ha-eun.

