Opposition reacts to Kwon's speech

The Democratic Party commented that the speech by the ruling party's floor leader, Kwon Seong-dong, was nothing more than blaming Lee Jae-myung and the previous government, calling it a declaration by the ruling party of its abandonment of power.



They stated that there was no reflection on the 'insurrection situation,' and that the proposal for constitutional amendment was merely a trick.



Reporter Lee Hee-yeon covers the opposition's response.



[Report]



There were no rough protests from the Democratic Party during the speech.



[Han Chang-min/Social Democratic Party Leader: "Aren't you ashamed!"]



However, after leaving the main assembly hall, they unleashed fierce criticism.



They pointed out that there was no reflection on the 'insurrection situation' and that there was no sense of responsibility as the ruling party for revitalizing people's livelihoods and the economy.



[Yoon Jong-kun/Democratic Party Floor Spokesperson: "It was a declaration of abandonment by the ruling party, consisting of a 10-character apology and 34 pages of lies and sophistry. It is a trick to obscure the essence of the national confusion caused by the insurrection situation, the retreat of democracy, and the collapse of people's livelihoods."]



Opposition lawmakers also pointed out that the speech mentioned 'Democratic Party' 44 times, and 'Lee Jae-myung' 18 times, filled with insults and blame directed at both the leader and the party.



[Park Chan-dae/Democratic Party Floor Leader: "There was no content. He mainly talked about our Democratic Party. He should have talked more about themselves."]



Regarding the proposal for constitutional amendment, they stated clearly that it was merely a "trick to obscure the essence."



On the mention of supplementary budget excluding local currency, they urged not to view is as a matter of party interests.



The Rebuilding Korea Party expressed disbelief at the behavior of blaming even the declaration of emergency martial law on the Democratic Party, while the Progressive Party criticized the speech as merely a rehash of President Yoon's sophistry.



The Reform Party also urged that before proposing a constitutional amendment, they should apologize for the violation of constitutional order.



KBS News, Lee Hee-yeon.



