News 9

MBC faces labor inspection

입력 2025.02.12 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has begun a special labor inspection of MBC in relation to the workplace harassment allegations against the late Oh Yoanna.

They plan to investigate not only this incident related to the deceased but also the overall organizational culture of MBC.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.

[Report]

Oh Yoanna, an MBC weathercaster, passed away last September.

A letter discovered later on revealed that she had been subjected to workplace harassment by senior weathercasters.

This fact became known through media reports at the end of last month, but it took MBC an additional nine days to initiate an investigation.

Initially, the Ministry of Employment and Labor stated that they would wait for MBC's internal investigation.

However, today (2.11), before the investigation was even completed, they decided to commence a special labor inspection.

They cited the fact that the family of the deceased is not participating in MBC's internal investigation and concerns that there may be additional victims.

They are launching a more rigorous workplace labor inspection rather than just investigating individual cases.

They will confirm the facts regarding 'workplace harassment,' assess the overall state of MBC's organizational culture, and check for any violations of labor relations laws by MBC over the past three years as quickly as possible.

The family of the deceased expressed hope that the special inspection will serve as an opportunity to uncover the truth.

[Jeon Sang-beom/Lawyer/Representative of the family of the late Oh Yoanna: "We hope for a thorough investigation into the exact facts of the harassment that led to her death, whether the company was aware of it at the time, and whether there were any structural issues with the freelance contract that need improvement."]

MBC has stated that they will do their best to cooperate.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor is also investigating potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act that could hold MBC's management accountable.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • MBC faces labor inspection
    • 입력 2025-02-12 00:24:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

The Ministry of Employment and Labor has begun a special labor inspection of MBC in relation to the workplace harassment allegations against the late Oh Yoanna.

They plan to investigate not only this incident related to the deceased but also the overall organizational culture of MBC.

Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.

[Report]

Oh Yoanna, an MBC weathercaster, passed away last September.

A letter discovered later on revealed that she had been subjected to workplace harassment by senior weathercasters.

This fact became known through media reports at the end of last month, but it took MBC an additional nine days to initiate an investigation.

Initially, the Ministry of Employment and Labor stated that they would wait for MBC's internal investigation.

However, today (2.11), before the investigation was even completed, they decided to commence a special labor inspection.

They cited the fact that the family of the deceased is not participating in MBC's internal investigation and concerns that there may be additional victims.

They are launching a more rigorous workplace labor inspection rather than just investigating individual cases.

They will confirm the facts regarding 'workplace harassment,' assess the overall state of MBC's organizational culture, and check for any violations of labor relations laws by MBC over the past three years as quickly as possible.

The family of the deceased expressed hope that the special inspection will serve as an opportunity to uncover the truth.

[Jeon Sang-beom/Lawyer/Representative of the family of the late Oh Yoanna: "We hope for a thorough investigation into the exact facts of the harassment that led to her death, whether the company was aware of it at the time, and whether there were any structural issues with the freelance contract that need improvement."]

MBC has stated that they will do their best to cooperate.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor is also investigating potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act that could hold MBC's management accountable.

This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.
김채린
김채린 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?
이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인

이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인
[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술

[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술
1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살

1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.