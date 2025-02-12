MBC faces labor inspection

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Ministry of Employment and Labor has begun a special labor inspection of MBC in relation to the workplace harassment allegations against the late Oh Yoanna.



They plan to investigate not only this incident related to the deceased but also the overall organizational culture of MBC.



Reporter Kim Chae-rin has the story.



[Report]



Oh Yoanna, an MBC weathercaster, passed away last September.



A letter discovered later on revealed that she had been subjected to workplace harassment by senior weathercasters.



This fact became known through media reports at the end of last month, but it took MBC an additional nine days to initiate an investigation.



Initially, the Ministry of Employment and Labor stated that they would wait for MBC's internal investigation.



However, today (2.11), before the investigation was even completed, they decided to commence a special labor inspection.



They cited the fact that the family of the deceased is not participating in MBC's internal investigation and concerns that there may be additional victims.



They are launching a more rigorous workplace labor inspection rather than just investigating individual cases.



They will confirm the facts regarding 'workplace harassment,' assess the overall state of MBC's organizational culture, and check for any violations of labor relations laws by MBC over the past three years as quickly as possible.



The family of the deceased expressed hope that the special inspection will serve as an opportunity to uncover the truth.



[Jeon Sang-beom/Lawyer/Representative of the family of the late Oh Yoanna: "We hope for a thorough investigation into the exact facts of the harassment that led to her death, whether the company was aware of it at the time, and whether there were any structural issues with the freelance contract that need improvement."]



MBC has stated that they will do their best to cooperate.



The Ministry of Employment and Labor is also investigating potential violations of the Serious Accidents Punishment Act that could hold MBC's management accountable.



This is KBS News, Kim Chae-rin.



