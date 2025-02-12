News 9

Court reveals stance on evidence

[Anchor]

Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team has been raising objections daily regarding the suspect interrogation records related to the emergency martial law prepared by the prosecution.

They argue that if the party involved makes a different statement in the Constitutional Court, it should not be used as evidence in the impeachment trial.

What are the specific controversies and issues? Reporter Kang Pu-reun has investigated.

[Report]

Before entering the main interrogation of the seventh hearing of the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol, the Constitutional Court revealed its stance on the criteria for accepting evidence.

It stated that if a lawyer was present during the investigative agency's statement taking process and confirmed that there were no issues, the suspect interrogation records could be used as evidence.

[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Court Justice: "The criteria of such precedents have been consistently applied even after the revised Criminal Procedure Act was enacted, such as in the impeachment case of Prosecutor Ahn Dong-wan."]

President Yoon has directly raised objections.

[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "There is not a prosecution investigation alone; if a single agency had systematically conducted the investigation, it would be different, but since there are many inconsistencies..."]

He argues that there are many conflicting parts among the records due to investigations conducted by various agencies, including the prosecution, the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials, and the police, and that the suspect interrogation records should not be accepted as evidence because they differ from the testimonies in the Constitutional Court.

He is calling for the revised Criminal Procedure Act, which states that the suspect interrogation records can only be used as evidence with the defendant's consent, to be applied to the impeachment trial as well, but the Constitutional Court has consistently explained that criminal trials and impeachment trials are different.

[Lim Ji-bong/Professor at Sogang University Law School: "Since impeachment trials are disciplinary procedures rather than criminal trials, the strict rules of evidence applicable to criminal trials may not apply..."]

When he was a candidate for Prosecutor General in 2019, President Yoon cautioned against limiting the evidentiary value of suspect interrogation records due to litigation costs and the speed of trials.

This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.

