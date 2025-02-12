News 9

Lee Jae-myung unfazed by trial

[Anchor]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung stated that he expects the verdict for his second trial regarding the violation of the Public Official Election Act to be delivered next month, adding that he is "not worried."

He claimed that there is no case where one would be punished for a "memory issue," but the People Power Party responded that he should be punished for lying, not for memory.

Reporter Son Seo-young has the details.

[Report]

Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who was sentenced to lose his parliamentary seat in the first trial for violating the Public Official Election Act.

Although he said he did not expect the outcome, he expressed that he is "not worried" about the second trial verdict.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party leader/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Gyeomson is nothing': "(The court) rarely reaches conclusions that contradict public common sense. The law states that 'memory issues' cannot be punished."]

He also predicted that the second trial verdict would come out next month, expressing confidence that "it would be better if it is resolved quickly."

Regarding the controversy over the delay in the trial due to the defense team's request for a constitutional review, he drew a line.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party leader/YouTube 'Kim Eo-jun's Gyeomson is nothing': "The appeal trial is being conducted faster than ever before. We are expediting the maximum legal period set by law and doing it in advance."]

Regarding expectations that a Supreme Court ruling is unlikely within two months after the second trial verdict, he stated, "It’s impossible due to criminal procedure protocols."

This means even if an early presidential election is held, it is realistically difficult for the Supreme Court ruling to come out before the election.

The People Power Party criticized that it is not a "memory issue," but rather a serious and clear "lie" during the election process that should lead to punishment.

They also pointed out that a significant number of legal professionals predict that the Supreme Court ruling could come out soon, emphasizing that the essence of the matter is a "lie crime."

This is KBS News, Son Seo-young.

