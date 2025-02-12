News 9

Communist link in monk's death?

[Anchor]

In November 2023, Monk Jaseung, who served as the executive chief of the Jogye Order, passed away in a fire.

However, it has been reported that President Yoon Suk Yeol repeatedly mentioned that there were suspicions of a national security issue with communist links regarding the monk's death.

Following this, he actually ordered an investigation into the matter.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon exclusively reports on the statements made by National Security Director Shin Won-sik to the prosecution.

[Report]

On November 29, 2023, Monk Jaseung, who had self-immolated in a fire at Chiljangsa Temple in Anseong, Gyeonggi Province.

That same night, President Yoon Suk Yeol met with then-Minister of National Defense Shin Won-sik, then-National Security Director Cho Tae-yong, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Kim Myung-soo, and former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung at the presidential residence.

The prosecution has secured statements indicating that President Yoon said there were "suspicions of a national security issue" regarding this incident.

National Security Director Shin Won-sik testified during the prosecution's investigation that "President Yoon was enraged and said there were 'suspicions of a national security issue with communist links' in relation to Monk Jaseung's passing."

He also stated that President Yoon repeatedly said, "It seems to be a murder by leftists or foreign operatives, not a suicide."

In fact, President Yoon ordered an investigation into the matter, and the National Intelligence Service conducted a site inspection separately from the police.

However, the police, who investigated the circumstances of the fire at that time, ultimately found no significant evidence of foul play.

Regarding the background of the declaration of emergency martial law, the prosecution secured such statements during the investigation of National Security Director Shin last month.

This is Kim Young-hoon from KBS News.

