Housing subscription for non-owners

[Anchor]



The non-priority housing subscription, also known as the lottery bid, will now only be available for those without homes.



Additionally, to prevent false residency registrations aimed at increasing application points, the verification of dependents will become stricter.



Reporter Lee Seung-cheol has the details.



[Report]



At an apartment in Sejong City, 1.2 million people applied for 3 units during last week's non-priority housing subscription for unsold units.



This is because, considering the current market price, a profit of about 400 million won is expected compared to the sale price.



[Mr. B/Owner of a house in Gyeonggi Province: "If there’s even a slight market profit, winning feels like hitting the jackpot. Everyone’s eager to give it a try."]



The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport analyzed an apartment complex in Gyeonggi Province, where more than 2.94 million people applied for non-priority housing subscription last July, and found that 40% of the applicants were 'homeowners.'



Moreover, if limited to non-homeowners residing in Gyeonggi Province, 60% of the applicants would not qualify.



The government has decided to limit the eligibility for non-priority housing subscription to 'non-homeowners' and to add residency requirements.



However, considering the local unsold housing situation, it will allow local government heads to make decisions based on market conditions.



[Kim Heon-jeong/Director of Housing Policy, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: "There have been continuous concerns that the overheating aspect is acting as a destabilizing factor in the housing market, leading to side effects."]



The government will also thoroughly prevent false residency registrations aimed at increasing application points.



From now on, when applying for housing, applicants must submit their and their family's medical and pharmacy usage records for up to 3 years.



Since the second half of last year, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has been requesting this information from households suspected of false residency registrations in metropolitan area housing complexes.



In fact, it has been effective in detecting fraudulent applications due to false residency registrations.



Strengthening the submission of health insurance documents and reforming the non-priority housing subscription system will be implemented in the first half of this year.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-cheol.



