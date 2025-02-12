News 9

Opposition's new prosecutor bill

입력 2025.02.12 (00:24)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have proposed the so-called 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act.'

They aim to clarify allegations of the President and First Lady's involvement in nominations through a special prosecutor.

The ruling party criticized this move, stating that the prosecution is already investigating the related allegations and accused the opposition of being addicted to special prosecutors.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Myung Tae-kyun, who is under investigation by the prosecution for allegations of illegal opinion polling during the last presidential election and primary process.

The six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have proposed the 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act,' claiming that the prosecution's investigation is insufficient.

[Seo Young-kyu/Democratic Party Member: "Despite the fact that all the records of illegal opinion polling exchanged in voice and Telegram conversations with the President have come out..."]

The investigation targets include seven allegations, such as the suspicion that Myung provided opinion polls for free in exchange for intervening in nominations.

The allegations of state affairs manipulation, including interference in major decision-making like the selection of the Changwon National Industrial Complex, are also included.

The special prosecutor will also be able to investigate incidents that are recognized during the process.

Individuals mentioned in relation to Myung's allegations, such as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, and lawmaker Lee Jun-seok, could also be targets of the investigation.

The People Power Party immediately protested.

They criticized the proposal, stating that the prosecution is already investigating the related allegations and called it "a level of addiction to special prosecutors that is incurable."

[Seo Ji-young/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "This is part of a 'conservative annihilation scenario' aimed at launching indiscriminate political offensives against People Power Party figures who have even brushed shoulders with Myung Tae-kyun..."]

Myung himself issued a statement through his lawyer, saying, "The special prosecutor is what I truly desire," and requested that all allegations related to him be included.

The Democratic Party plans to summon Myung to the Legislative and Judiciary Committee next week for inquiries on current issues and aims to process the special prosecutor bill in a plenary session this month.

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Opposition's new prosecutor bill
    • 입력 2025-02-12 00:24:18
    News 9
[Anchor]

Six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have proposed the so-called 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act.'

They aim to clarify allegations of the President and First Lady's involvement in nominations through a special prosecutor.

The ruling party criticized this move, stating that the prosecution is already investigating the related allegations and accused the opposition of being addicted to special prosecutors.

Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.

[Report]

Myung Tae-kyun, who is under investigation by the prosecution for allegations of illegal opinion polling during the last presidential election and primary process.

The six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have proposed the 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act,' claiming that the prosecution's investigation is insufficient.

[Seo Young-kyu/Democratic Party Member: "Despite the fact that all the records of illegal opinion polling exchanged in voice and Telegram conversations with the President have come out..."]

The investigation targets include seven allegations, such as the suspicion that Myung provided opinion polls for free in exchange for intervening in nominations.

The allegations of state affairs manipulation, including interference in major decision-making like the selection of the Changwon National Industrial Complex, are also included.

The special prosecutor will also be able to investigate incidents that are recognized during the process.

Individuals mentioned in relation to Myung's allegations, such as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, and lawmaker Lee Jun-seok, could also be targets of the investigation.

The People Power Party immediately protested.

They criticized the proposal, stating that the prosecution is already investigating the related allegations and called it "a level of addiction to special prosecutors that is incurable."

[Seo Ji-young/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "This is part of a 'conservative annihilation scenario' aimed at launching indiscriminate political offensives against People Power Party figures who have even brushed shoulders with Myung Tae-kyun..."]

Myung himself issued a statement through his lawyer, saying, "The special prosecutor is what I truly desire," and requested that all allegations related to him be included.

The Democratic Party plans to summon Myung to the Legislative and Judiciary Committee next week for inquiries on current issues and aims to process the special prosecutor bill in a plenary session this month.

KBS News, Bang Jun-won.
방준원
방준원 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?
이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인

이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인
[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술

[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술
1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살

1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.