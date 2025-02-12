Opposition's new prosecutor bill

동영상 고정 취소

Six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have proposed the so-called 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act.'



They aim to clarify allegations of the President and First Lady's involvement in nominations through a special prosecutor.



The ruling party criticized this move, stating that the prosecution is already investigating the related allegations and accused the opposition of being addicted to special prosecutors.



Reporter Bang Jun-won has the story.



[Report]



Myung Tae-kyun, who is under investigation by the prosecution for allegations of illegal opinion polling during the last presidential election and primary process.



The six opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, have proposed the 'Myung Tae-kyun Special Prosecutor Act,' claiming that the prosecution's investigation is insufficient.



[Seo Young-kyu/Democratic Party Member: "Despite the fact that all the records of illegal opinion polling exchanged in voice and Telegram conversations with the President have come out..."]



The investigation targets include seven allegations, such as the suspicion that Myung provided opinion polls for free in exchange for intervening in nominations.



The allegations of state affairs manipulation, including interference in major decision-making like the selection of the Changwon National Industrial Complex, are also included.



The special prosecutor will also be able to investigate incidents that are recognized during the process.



Individuals mentioned in relation to Myung's allegations, such as Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon, Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo, and lawmaker Lee Jun-seok, could also be targets of the investigation.



The People Power Party immediately protested.



They criticized the proposal, stating that the prosecution is already investigating the related allegations and called it "a level of addiction to special prosecutors that is incurable."



[Seo Ji-young/People Power Party Floor Spokesperson: "This is part of a 'conservative annihilation scenario' aimed at launching indiscriminate political offensives against People Power Party figures who have even brushed shoulders with Myung Tae-kyun..."]



Myung himself issued a statement through his lawyer, saying, "The special prosecutor is what I truly desire," and requested that all allegations related to him be included.



The Democratic Party plans to summon Myung to the Legislative and Judiciary Committee next week for inquiries on current issues and aims to process the special prosecutor bill in a plenary session this month.



KBS News, Bang Jun-won.



