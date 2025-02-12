News 9

E-commerce phishing on the rise

입력 2025.02.12 (00:31)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

E-commerce fraud, commonly known as 'e-commerce phishing', is on the rise.

They relentlessly and cunningly pressure victims to steal their money.

First, let's take a look at how victims are being targeted. Yoon Ah-rim reports.

[Report]

Ms. Lee received a call asking her to participate in a review event for a popular shopping mall.

The offer was that if she bought products first and wrote reviews, she would receive profits, but after a few times, the sales representative made a new proposal.

[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "They suddenly said that since I write good reviews, there’s a team project that only a few people are doing."]

This is called 'Team Mission'.

They pressure her to buy products quickly and in larger quantities to be exposed in the top sales rankings by team.

[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "If I quit halfway, I had to pay for the commissions of the other people. Everyone is just pushing."]

When Ms. Lee felt anxious, another team member reassured her.

[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: My husband knows someone who is in charge here, so honestly, I don't worry about not getting a refund.]

The purchased items escalated from cosmetics and electronics to camping cars worth tens of millions of won.

Ms. Lee even took out a loan and was deceived into losing 87 million won in just one day.

When she asked for her money back, they even demanded a video call where she had to reveal her body.

[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "I asked them to just return 20 million won, but they said they would only do it if I agreed to a video call."]

Ms. Kang Yujin was scammed out of 1.5 million won while trying to sell shoes on a second-hand trading platform.

She fell victim to what is known as 'point exchange fraud'.

[Ms. Kang Yujin/'Point Exchange' fraud victim: "(The buyer) said they have points on the second-hand platform they are using."]

After leading her to a specific site, they kept demanding money with various reasons, claiming she needed to upgrade her membership level to withdraw the points as cash.

[Ms. Kang Yujin/'Point Exchange' fraud victim: "They said that since I am a new member, I need to upgrade to a gold member to be able to withdraw that amount...."]

They pressure the victims and do not give them time to think, using threats like illegal money laundering and the National Tax Service, similar to voice phishing.

Last year, the amount lost to e-commerce phishing reached 480 billion won, exceeding 60% of the losses from voice phishing.

This is Yoon Ah-rim from KBS News.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • E-commerce phishing on the rise
    • 입력 2025-02-12 00:31:57
    News 9
[Anchor]

E-commerce fraud, commonly known as 'e-commerce phishing', is on the rise.

They relentlessly and cunningly pressure victims to steal their money.

First, let's take a look at how victims are being targeted. Yoon Ah-rim reports.

[Report]

Ms. Lee received a call asking her to participate in a review event for a popular shopping mall.

The offer was that if she bought products first and wrote reviews, she would receive profits, but after a few times, the sales representative made a new proposal.

[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "They suddenly said that since I write good reviews, there’s a team project that only a few people are doing."]

This is called 'Team Mission'.

They pressure her to buy products quickly and in larger quantities to be exposed in the top sales rankings by team.

[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "If I quit halfway, I had to pay for the commissions of the other people. Everyone is just pushing."]

When Ms. Lee felt anxious, another team member reassured her.

[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: My husband knows someone who is in charge here, so honestly, I don't worry about not getting a refund.]

The purchased items escalated from cosmetics and electronics to camping cars worth tens of millions of won.

Ms. Lee even took out a loan and was deceived into losing 87 million won in just one day.

When she asked for her money back, they even demanded a video call where she had to reveal her body.

[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "I asked them to just return 20 million won, but they said they would only do it if I agreed to a video call."]

Ms. Kang Yujin was scammed out of 1.5 million won while trying to sell shoes on a second-hand trading platform.

She fell victim to what is known as 'point exchange fraud'.

[Ms. Kang Yujin/'Point Exchange' fraud victim: "(The buyer) said they have points on the second-hand platform they are using."]

After leading her to a specific site, they kept demanding money with various reasons, claiming she needed to upgrade her membership level to withdraw the points as cash.

[Ms. Kang Yujin/'Point Exchange' fraud victim: "They said that since I am a new member, I need to upgrade to a gold member to be able to withdraw that amount...."]

They pressure the victims and do not give them time to think, using threats like illegal money laundering and the National Tax Service, similar to voice phishing.

Last year, the amount lost to e-commerce phishing reached 480 billion won, exceeding 60% of the losses from voice phishing.

This is Yoon Ah-rim from KBS News.
윤아림
윤아림 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스
KBS는 올바른 여론 형성을 위해 자유로운 댓글 작성을 지지합니다.
다만 이 기사는 일부 댓글에 모욕・명예훼손 등 현행법에 저촉될 우려가 발견돼 건전한 댓글 문화 정착을 위해 댓글 사용을 제한하고 있습니다.
여러분의 양해를 바랍니다.

헤드라인

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?

증인으로 나온 ‘보안 전문가’…‘선관위 점검’ 증언은?
이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인

이상민 “단전·단수 쪽지 봤지만 지시 없었다”…공소사실 부인
[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술

[단독] “윤, 자승 스님 입적에 ‘대공용의점’”…신원식 검찰서 진술
1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살

1시간 찾았는데…돌봄교실 20m 떨어진 곳에서 피살
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.