E-commerce phishing on the rise

[Anchor]



E-commerce fraud, commonly known as 'e-commerce phishing', is on the rise.



They relentlessly and cunningly pressure victims to steal their money.



First, let's take a look at how victims are being targeted. Yoon Ah-rim reports.



[Report]



Ms. Lee received a call asking her to participate in a review event for a popular shopping mall.



The offer was that if she bought products first and wrote reviews, she would receive profits, but after a few times, the sales representative made a new proposal.



[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "They suddenly said that since I write good reviews, there’s a team project that only a few people are doing."]



This is called 'Team Mission'.



They pressure her to buy products quickly and in larger quantities to be exposed in the top sales rankings by team.



[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "If I quit halfway, I had to pay for the commissions of the other people. Everyone is just pushing."]



When Ms. Lee felt anxious, another team member reassured her.



[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: My husband knows someone who is in charge here, so honestly, I don't worry about not getting a refund.]



The purchased items escalated from cosmetics and electronics to camping cars worth tens of millions of won.



Ms. Lee even took out a loan and was deceived into losing 87 million won in just one day.



When she asked for her money back, they even demanded a video call where she had to reveal her body.



[Ms. Lee/voice altered/'Team Mission' fraud victim: "I asked them to just return 20 million won, but they said they would only do it if I agreed to a video call."]



Ms. Kang Yujin was scammed out of 1.5 million won while trying to sell shoes on a second-hand trading platform.



She fell victim to what is known as 'point exchange fraud'.



[Ms. Kang Yujin/'Point Exchange' fraud victim: "(The buyer) said they have points on the second-hand platform they are using."]



After leading her to a specific site, they kept demanding money with various reasons, claiming she needed to upgrade her membership level to withdraw the points as cash.



[Ms. Kang Yujin/'Point Exchange' fraud victim: "They said that since I am a new member, I need to upgrade to a gold member to be able to withdraw that amount...."]



They pressure the victims and do not give them time to think, using threats like illegal money laundering and the National Tax Service, similar to voice phishing.



Last year, the amount lost to e-commerce phishing reached 480 billion won, exceeding 60% of the losses from voice phishing.



This is Yoon Ah-rim from KBS News.



