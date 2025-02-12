Organized fraud in e-commerce

동영상 고정 취소

Like Kim Mi-young, the mastermind behind voice phishing, in the recent case of e-commerce fraud, hundreds of victims are pointing to an individual surnamed Kim.



However, in reality, it is an organized crime where multiple accomplices share roles, making it difficult to capture the root of the crime.



Next, reporter Ryu Ran will provide the details.



[Report]



Victims interviewed by the press all claim they were deceived by a person named Kim.



How many were deceived?



We analyzed this together with the fraud information sharing site 'The Cheat.'



There were 284 accounts used under Kim's name, and 258 associated IDs were traced.



Last year, 790 cases were reported, with a total loss of over 370 million won.



When looking at other fraud suspects, each person had more than 100 accounts and IDs.



[Kim Hwa-rang/CEO of 'The Cheat': "Due to the nature of such organized crime, damages ranging from tens of millions to hundreds of millions of won occur through related accounts."]



Victims say multiple people were involved before they sent money.



In the case of Lee, who fell victim to a 'team mission' scam, the first contact was a sales representative who connected him to a marketing staff member A.



Then, he was told to try a 'team mission' part-time job and was connected to a chat room with marketing staff member B and four team members.



B even encouraged him to take out a loan in the chat room.



[Lee/E-commerce fraud victim/Voice altered: "I said I was very anxious, and then they verified it by saying they actually received it. I even took out a loan after asking a person called MD."]



When he suspected the scam and asked for his money back, this time he was connected to the finance officer.



There were eight people involved.



The police view e-commerce phishing as an organized crime similar to voice phishing.



[Kim Soon-young/Deputy Chief of Economic Crime Investigation Division, National Police Agency: "It has recently been confirmed that they are developing organizationally by dividing roles such as selling goods, collecting accounts, and laundering money."]



However, there is still no dedicated investigative organization or government agency for e-commerce phishing.



This is Ryu Ran from KBS News.



