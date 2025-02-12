PPP floor leader blames opposition

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The floor leader of the People Power Party, Kwon Seong-dong, strongly criticized the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung faction as the main culprit behind the national chaos.



He also proposed a decentralized constitutional amendment as a solution.



For the supplementary budget, he has placed conditions.



This is a report by Kim Min-hyuk.



[Report]



The floor leader of the People Power Party, Kwon Seong-dong, opened his remarks with an apology regarding the emergency martial law and the impeachment of the president in the context of the national crisis.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "As the ruling party, we feel a deep sense of responsibility. I sincerely apologize."]



However, he pointed to DP Leader Lee Jae-myung as the cause and dedicated a significant portion of his speech to criticizing the opposition party.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "The main culprit of the national chaos, the instigator of the national crisis, and the destroyer of constitutional order is none other than the Democratic Party's Lee Jae-myung faction, everyone."]



He criticized the Democratic Party for undermining the separation of powers and the rule of law by proposing 29 impeachment motions and 23 special investigation laws since the current government took office.



As a solution to end the politics of life-and-death struggle, he pointed to 'decentralized constitutional amendment.'



He suggested changing the structure to disperse the imperial presidential power and limit the abuse of authority by the National Assembly.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "(In the current power structure) the president starts as an emperor and ends as a vegetable. The National Assembly repeats the worst evaluations every four years."]



While he stated that he does not oppose the supplementary budget, he called for a clear principle and direction, demanding the restoration of the budget that the Democratic Party unilaterally cut.



[Kwon Seong-dong/People Power Party Floor Leader: "We should exclude supplementary budgets that have the potential for political conflict, such as local currency, and prepare a supplementary budget for domestic recovery, support for vulnerable groups, and strengthening industrial and trade competitiveness, including AI."]



He stated that pension reform should be based on an agreement to form a special committee between the ruling and opposition parties and expressed willingness to accept the Democratic Party's request to prioritize discussions on the reform of the pension system. He urged that the special law on semiconductors, which includes exceptions to the 52-hour workweek, must be processed within this month.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-hyuk.



