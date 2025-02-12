K League set for early kickoff

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Although it is still cold, the K League is set to kick off earlier than usual this weekend.



KBS commentator Lee Young-pyo has forecasted the dynamics of this season.



There have been some shocking predictions that will catch the attention of football fans.



Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.



[Report]



With just four days until the K League opening, I asked commentator Lee Young-pyo about the championship contenders.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "(Which team do you think will win the league this year?) I think Ulsan, Seoul, Jeonbuk, and Daejeon will be in the upper tier battle."]



Ulsan, the absolute powerhouse that has achieved three consecutive league titles, and Seoul, with its star-studded lineup including Lingard, Moon Seon-min, Kim Jin-su, and Ki Sung-yueng.



While Jeonbuk's competition for the title with the renowned coach Gus Poyet was expected, Daejeon's inclusion was surprising.



There was a reason for this.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "They still have the formidable Joo Min-kyu, and on both sides, they have the incredibly fast Kim In-gyun and Jeong Jae-hee, who are capable of counterattacks, dribbling, and killer passes, so they are ready to show a very sharp performance in attacks."]



According to commentator Lee Young-pyo, this season can be divided into four strong teams, five mid-tier teams, and three weak teams, but he believes that, as always, one of the bottom three teams could surprise us.



[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "Gangwon did that in 2024, and I think there will be a team that shines this season as well, and if a shining team appears, I think it is highly likely to be Anyang."]



He predicted that the early kickoff in mid-February and the hosting of the Club World Cup in June could create variables that would affect the dynamics, leading to a chaotic season.



KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.



