K League set for early kickoff
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
Although it is still cold, the K League is set to kick off earlier than usual this weekend.
KBS commentator Lee Young-pyo has forecasted the dynamics of this season.
There have been some shocking predictions that will catch the attention of football fans.
Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.
[Report]
With just four days until the K League opening, I asked commentator Lee Young-pyo about the championship contenders.
[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "(Which team do you think will win the league this year?) I think Ulsan, Seoul, Jeonbuk, and Daejeon will be in the upper tier battle."]
Ulsan, the absolute powerhouse that has achieved three consecutive league titles, and Seoul, with its star-studded lineup including Lingard, Moon Seon-min, Kim Jin-su, and Ki Sung-yueng.
While Jeonbuk's competition for the title with the renowned coach Gus Poyet was expected, Daejeon's inclusion was surprising.
There was a reason for this.
[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "They still have the formidable Joo Min-kyu, and on both sides, they have the incredibly fast Kim In-gyun and Jeong Jae-hee, who are capable of counterattacks, dribbling, and killer passes, so they are ready to show a very sharp performance in attacks."]
According to commentator Lee Young-pyo, this season can be divided into four strong teams, five mid-tier teams, and three weak teams, but he believes that, as always, one of the bottom three teams could surprise us.
[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "Gangwon did that in 2024, and I think there will be a team that shines this season as well, and if a shining team appears, I think it is highly likely to be Anyang."]
He predicted that the early kickoff in mid-February and the hosting of the Club World Cup in June could create variables that would affect the dynamics, leading to a chaotic season.
KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- K League set for early kickoff
-
- 입력 2025-02-12 00:53:56
Although it is still cold, the K League is set to kick off earlier than usual this weekend.
KBS commentator Lee Young-pyo has forecasted the dynamics of this season.
There have been some shocking predictions that will catch the attention of football fans.
Reporter Kim Ki-beom has the story.
[Report]
With just four days until the K League opening, I asked commentator Lee Young-pyo about the championship contenders.
[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "(Which team do you think will win the league this year?) I think Ulsan, Seoul, Jeonbuk, and Daejeon will be in the upper tier battle."]
Ulsan, the absolute powerhouse that has achieved three consecutive league titles, and Seoul, with its star-studded lineup including Lingard, Moon Seon-min, Kim Jin-su, and Ki Sung-yueng.
While Jeonbuk's competition for the title with the renowned coach Gus Poyet was expected, Daejeon's inclusion was surprising.
There was a reason for this.
[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "They still have the formidable Joo Min-kyu, and on both sides, they have the incredibly fast Kim In-gyun and Jeong Jae-hee, who are capable of counterattacks, dribbling, and killer passes, so they are ready to show a very sharp performance in attacks."]
According to commentator Lee Young-pyo, this season can be divided into four strong teams, five mid-tier teams, and three weak teams, but he believes that, as always, one of the bottom three teams could surprise us.
[Lee Young-pyo/KBS Football Commentator: "Gangwon did that in 2024, and I think there will be a team that shines this season as well, and if a shining team appears, I think it is highly likely to be Anyang."]
He predicted that the early kickoff in mid-February and the hosting of the Club World Cup in June could create variables that would affect the dynamics, leading to a chaotic season.
KBS News, Kim Ki-beom.
-
-
김기범 기자 kikiholic@kbs.co.kr김기범 기자의 기사 모음
-
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.