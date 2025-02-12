N. Korea claims S. Korea drone entry

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



North Korea has claimed that a drone sent by South Korea infiltrated Pyongyang last year.



Recently, it has been reported that they requested a related investigation from an international organization under the United Nations.



Our government is discussing countermeasures while stating its opposition to politicizing international organizations without clear evidence.



This is Song Geum-han reporting.



[Report]



In October last year, North Korea released photos claiming that South Korea sent drones to Pyongyang three times to distribute anti-North Korean leaflets.



They continued their criticism and threats against the South, stating that the drones were of the same type as those that appeared during the Armed Forces Day event and that the launch point was analyzed to be Baengnyeongdo.



In response, our military has maintained the position that it "cannot confirm" these claims, but it has been identified that North Korea recently requested a related investigation from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which is under the UN.



The ICAO convention, of which both North and South Korea are member states, includes a provision stating that "drones must not fly over the airspace of a contracting state without the permission of that state."



It appears that they are asking for an investigation into whether South Korea violated this provision, and discussions are expected to be held to listen to the positions of both Koreas.



[Lee Jae-woong/Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: "I understand that the board must discuss any issues raised by contracting states in accordance with ICAO regulations and practices."]



The government reportedly discussed countermeasures at the National Security Council last week.



It is unusual for North Korea to request such an agenda, and there are analyses suggesting that they are taking advantage of the situation where suspicions have been raised that the military actually sent drones to secure the legitimacy of the martial law and are engaging in an international public opinion battle.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "North Korea's politicization of the ICAO without clear evidence is opposed," and demanded, "Suspend GPS jamming that threatens civil aviation safety."



ICAO expressed serious concern over North Korea's GPS jamming activities, which our government raised last year, and adopted a resolution urging prevention of recurrence.



This is Song Geum-han from KBS News.



