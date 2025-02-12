Naturalized biathlete wins gold

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



On the fifth day of the Harbin Winter Asian Games, the South Korean team was awarded a special gold medal.



Ekaterina Avvakumova, who naturalized from Russia nine years ago, won the first gold medal in biathlon for South Korea at the Winter Asian Games.



Reporter Shim Byeong-il reports.



[Report]



In the women's 7.5km sprint event, Avvakumova races powerfully.



Avvakumova overwhelmed her competitors with her top-notch skiing skills.



In both prone and standing shootings, she only missed one shot out of ten in each, demonstrating her usual level of performance.



Although she briefly fell behind a Chinese athlete, she pushed through in the final stretch and finished first with a time of 22 minutes and 45.4 seconds.



Exhausted from her efforts, she collapsed and gasped for breath.



With Avvakumova's gold medal, South Korea has achieved its first-ever gold medal in biathlon at the Winter Asian Games.



Avvakumova, who naturalized from Russia to compete in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, has achieved the remarkable feat of winning a gold medal in a major competition nine years after her naturalization.



[Avvakumova: "Today was a super hard day. I am worried too much before teh game, but I am very happy to bring a gold medal for (Korea)."]



Rising speed skating star Lee Na-hyun won a bronze medal in the 1,000m event.



With two golds, one silver, and one bronze, Lee Na-hyun succeeded in medaling in all events she participated in.



[Lee Na-hyun: "I am very grateful to be called a new star, and I will work hard to truly become a bigger star."]



Cha Min-kyu won a silver medal in the 1,000m, and both the men's and women's team pursuit teams secured silver and bronze medals, respectively.



The men's ice hockey team scored an impressive 20 goals against Kyrgyzstan, advancing to the semifinals.



This is KBS News, Shim Byeong-il.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!