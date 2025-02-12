News 9

New home stadium for Hanhwa Eagles

입력 2025.02.12 (01:10)

[Anchor]

One of the reasons to look forward to this season's professional baseball might be the new baseball stadium for Hanwha Eagles.

There are many attractions, but particularly the 9-meter high wall installed in the outfield, known as the Monster Wall, is drawing attention.

It could have a significant impact on both offense and defense. Reporter Heo Sol-ji has taken a look around the new stadium in Daejeon, which is in full preparation for opening.

[Report]

Hanwha Eagles' new home stadium, Daejeon Hanwha Life Ballpark, features an open view and seats with a maximum 6cm wider spacing.

[Heo Sol-ji/KBS Reporter: "There is some space next to you, and you can let other people pass in front of you."]

The world's first baseball stadium with an infinity pool where you can swim and watch baseball from the height of an 8-story apartment.

[Heo Sol-ji/KBS Reporter: "You can watch baseball even while in the water."]

It is equipped with everything for baseball, including major league-level locker rooms.

However, what is attracting the most attention is this unpredictable outfield.

Hanwha's new home stadium has an asymmetrical shape, with 99m to the left pole and 95m to the right pole.

At the short right end, there is a 35m long and 9-meter high so-called 'Monster Wall' blocking the way, which will have a translucent media glass surface installed, and a net will be placed over it.

I am currently in the outfield.

I will walk closer to the right fence.

As I get closer, I have to look up to see the top within my view.

The grandeur of the 9-meter high Monster Wall is truly impressive.

Although it has a different shape from the giant green wall known as the Green Monster, it could affect left-handed batters hitting long balls and outfield defense.

Hanwha has recruited the defensively skilled Estevan Florial and has started tailored training for fence play defense.

[Ryu Hyun-jin/Hanwha: "I think we need to train and adapt, and if we want to hit home runs to that side (right), we should focus on the trajectory rather than just power."]

On the other hand, the rest of the outfield fence, except the Monster Wall, is relatively low at 2.4 meters, making the role of power hitter Roh Si-hwan important for Hanwha.

[Roh Si-hwan/Hanwha: "I hope to have a home run competition with Do-young, and when we return to Daejeon after the camp, I think I need to practice batting to get a feel for it."]

Hanwha's new stadium promises various fun experiences, and we are waiting for the arrival of spring, the time for baseball, after the snowy winter.

This is KBS News, Heo Sol-ji.

