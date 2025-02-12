KFA president's discipline paused

동영상 고정 취소

The court has accepted the Korea Football Association's request to suspend the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism's severe disciplinary action against President Chung Mong-gyu.



Last year, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism demanded severe disciplinary action against President Chung Mong-gyu following an audit of the football association.



In response, the football association recently filed an administrative lawsuit to cancel the ministry's decision along with a request for a suspension.



With the administrative court accepting the request for suspension, the ministry's demand for severe disciplinary action against President Chung has been put on hold.



Avoiding immediate obstacles, candidate Chung Mong-gyu expressed his intention for a fourth term at a press conference this morning, urging Huh Jung-moo and Shin Moon-sun to focus on the election rather than baseless slander.



