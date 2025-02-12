[News Today] CLASH OVER PROCEDURAL LEGITIMACY

[LEAD]

A heated debate continued over the nature of the Cabinet meeting held just before martial law was declared. President Yoon Suk Yeol emphasized the procedural legitimacy of the meeting. However, his statements sharply differed from those of some attendees, including suspended Prime Minister Han Duck-soo.



[REPORT]

A key point of contention in the impeachment trial is whether a Cabinet deliberation properly took place on the day martial law was declared.



President Yoon Suk Yeol has consistently argued there is no procedural flaw regarding the Cabinet meeting.



Concerning the omission of signatures on the meeting's document, he said that can take place later in cases requiring security.



Yoon Suk Yeol / President

It doesn't make sense that a Cabinet member came to the presidential office for a mere gathering or a social call.



Former interior minister Lee Sang-min went even further and said the meeting was far more substantive than the one that was convened to lift martial law, which lasted just one minute.



He stressed that though the meeting did not declare an opening, everyone was aware of the agenda.



Lee Sang-min / Former Minister of Interior and Safety

I've attended over 100 Cabinet meetings and have never seen such heated debate and communication that transpired in that session.



This statement differs from what some other participants of the meeting such as Prime Minister Han Duck-soo have said.



In statements to investigators, Han said he thought he was attending a less formal gathering while ministers Choi Sang-mok and Oh Young-ju said they did not see it as a Cabinet meeting.



A court justice also remarked on this point.



Kim Hyung-du/ Constitutional Court Justice

It seems the participants didn't realize they were attending a Cabinet meeting but you thought that was the case? (Yes.)



In response, Yoon said he believes some Cabinet members testified as such because they were questioned under the framing of martial law constituting insurrection.