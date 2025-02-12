[News Today] NEC “RIGGED ELECTION IMPOSSIBLE”

The Secretary General of the National Election Commission also testified at yesterday's hearing. He strongly rejected claims of "election fraud," stating it is simply impossible. He added that, if requested by the Constitutional Court or a lower court, electronic data from the central server could be made available.



At his latest impeachment hearing, President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team continues to allege that elections had been rigged.



Secretary General Kim Yong-bin of the National Election Commission answered that the central server's electronic data related to the 2020 general election can be shown at the request of the Constitutional Court or a lower court.



He also said the 2024 general election held last April took place after rectifications have been made to the shortcomings noted by the National Intelligence Service's cybersecurity inspectors.



Kim Yong-bin/ Secretary General, Nat'l Election Commission

Not only did the NIS conduct two inspections but an election system security advisory team comprising top security experts was organized. The 22nd general election was carried out after they double-checked the system internally.



Also, the NEC official stressed that rigging an election by altering the data is impossible since manual ballot counting is used in Korea.



Countering the allegation that the NIS inspected only 5% of the equipment at the time, the NEC said the spy agency experts checked all the important parts like the servers and the rest were office computers.



The NEC Secretary General added that rigged elections were not the reason to fortify the security system.



Kim Yong-bin/ Secretary General, Nat'l Election Commission

Servers and security are very important, but that's not to prevent unfair elections.

When the servers are attacked and the integrated voter register can be altered that election will be rendered invalid.



Former NIS official Baek Jong-wook who had carried out a cybersecurity check at the NEC in 2023 testified at the hearing that several shortcomings were found by the inspection but added that they weren't there to find the signs of a rigged election.