News Today

[News Today] NEC “RIGGED ELECTION IMPOSSIBLE”

입력 2025.02.12 (15:27) 수정 2025.02.12 (15:28)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
The Secretary General of the National Election Commission also testified at yesterday's hearing. He strongly rejected claims of "election fraud," stating it is simply impossible. He added that, if requested by the Constitutional Court or a lower court, electronic data from the central server could be made available.

[REPORT]
At his latest impeachment hearing, President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team continues to allege that elections had been rigged.

Secretary General Kim Yong-bin of the National Election Commission answered that the central server's electronic data related to the 2020 general election can be shown at the request of the Constitutional Court or a lower court.

He also said the 2024 general election held last April took place after rectifications have been made to the shortcomings noted by the National Intelligence Service's cybersecurity inspectors.

Kim Yong-bin/ Secretary General, Nat'l Election Commission
Not only did the NIS conduct two inspections but an election system security advisory team comprising top security experts was organized. The 22nd general election was carried out after they double-checked the system internally.

Also, the NEC official stressed that rigging an election by altering the data is impossible since manual ballot counting is used in Korea.

Countering the allegation that the NIS inspected only 5% of the equipment at the time, the NEC said the spy agency experts checked all the important parts like the servers and the rest were office computers.

The NEC Secretary General added that rigged elections were not the reason to fortify the security system.

Kim Yong-bin/ Secretary General, Nat'l Election Commission
Servers and security are very important, but that's not to prevent unfair elections.
When the servers are attacked and the integrated voter register can be altered that election will be rendered invalid.

Former NIS official Baek Jong-wook who had carried out a cybersecurity check at the NEC in 2023 testified at the hearing that several shortcomings were found by the inspection but added that they weren't there to find the signs of a rigged election.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] NEC “RIGGED ELECTION IMPOSSIBLE”
    • 입력 2025-02-12 15:27:47
    • 수정2025-02-12 15:28:39
    News Today

[LEAD]
The Secretary General of the National Election Commission also testified at yesterday's hearing. He strongly rejected claims of "election fraud," stating it is simply impossible. He added that, if requested by the Constitutional Court or a lower court, electronic data from the central server could be made available.

[REPORT]
At his latest impeachment hearing, President Yoon Suk Yeol's legal team continues to allege that elections had been rigged.

Secretary General Kim Yong-bin of the National Election Commission answered that the central server's electronic data related to the 2020 general election can be shown at the request of the Constitutional Court or a lower court.

He also said the 2024 general election held last April took place after rectifications have been made to the shortcomings noted by the National Intelligence Service's cybersecurity inspectors.

Kim Yong-bin/ Secretary General, Nat'l Election Commission
Not only did the NIS conduct two inspections but an election system security advisory team comprising top security experts was organized. The 22nd general election was carried out after they double-checked the system internally.

Also, the NEC official stressed that rigging an election by altering the data is impossible since manual ballot counting is used in Korea.

Countering the allegation that the NIS inspected only 5% of the equipment at the time, the NEC said the spy agency experts checked all the important parts like the servers and the rest were office computers.

The NEC Secretary General added that rigged elections were not the reason to fortify the security system.

Kim Yong-bin/ Secretary General, Nat'l Election Commission
Servers and security are very important, but that's not to prevent unfair elections.
When the servers are attacked and the integrated voter register can be altered that election will be rendered invalid.

Former NIS official Baek Jong-wook who had carried out a cybersecurity check at the NEC in 2023 testified at the hearing that several shortcomings were found by the inspection but added that they weren't there to find the signs of a rigged election.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

故 김하늘 양 사인 ‘다발성 예기 손상’…<br>경찰, 압수수색 진행

故 김하늘 양 사인 ‘다발성 예기 손상’…경찰, 압수수색 진행
이주호-시도 교육감 오늘 간담회…‘질환교원’ 대응책 등 논의

이주호-시도 교육감 오늘 간담회…‘질환교원’ 대응책 등 논의
‘헌재 탄핵 심판’ 공방 계속…<br>‘명태균 특검법’ 법사위 상정

‘헌재 탄핵 심판’ 공방 계속…‘명태균 특검법’ 법사위 상정
계좌 추적중 ‘뜻밖의 인물’…유준상 한국정보기술연구원장 ‘청탁금지법 위반 혐의’ 기소

계좌 추적중 ‘뜻밖의 인물’…유준상 한국정보기술연구원장 ‘청탁금지법 위반 혐의’ 기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.