[News Today] TEACHER STABS STUDENT TO DEATH

[LEAD]
A tragic incident took place on the 10th at an elementary school in Daejeon where a teacher killed an 8-year old student. We're receiving more and more details. The teacher told police she planned to end her life, taking any child with her.

[REPORT]
A woman heads somewhere after parking her car in front of a building.

About seven minutes later, she comes back carrying a black plastic bag and drives away in her car.

A teacher in her 40s who killed an elementary school student Kim Ha-neul bought a knife at a nearby store on the day of the crime.

The teacher told police that she committed the crime with the thought she would kill herself along with any child she could find.

Ha-neul became the target because she was the last one to leave the after-school care classroom. She was lured into the audiovisual room with the promise of receiving a book.

Yuk Jong-myeong/ Daejeon Seobu Police Station
She didn't care who the child was. She lured the student with the promise of a book and led her into the audiovisual room.

The teacher had been treated for depression since 2018. She took a six-month leave last December but returned to work unexpectedly some 20 days later.

Choi Jae-mo/ Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education
I had no choice but to trust her since the doctor's assessment said she was able to return to daily life.

Just three days after her return, the teacher reportedly complained that she was annoyed because she wasn't given any classes to teach.

Then, she showed a violent streak when she destroyed an office computer on February 5th and twisted a fellow teacher's arm the very next day.

Earlier in the day of the attack, education officials who came for inspection recommended that the teacher be separated physically from others and sit next to the vice principal so that she can be monitored.

But that afternoon, an eight-year-old girl was killed by the teacher inside the school building.

The city and provincial educational offices run a committee reviewing teachers with illnesses so that those suffering from mental illness or incapable of teaching are kept away from classrooms. But the committee under the Daejeon Metropolitan Office of Education met only once so far, leading to criticism that it is an ineffective system.

The office set a mourning period until Friday and provided emergency psychological counseling to the students of the school.

