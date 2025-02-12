[News Today] U.S. TARIFF IMPACT ON CARS, CHIPS

[LEAD]

President Trump has mentioned new tariffs on key exports including automobiles and semiconductors. These are major items for South Korea. The impact could be far greater than with steel or aluminum, making industry leaders nervous about the potential fallout.



[REPORT]

Nearly nine out of ten vehicles produced by GM Korea are exported to the U.S.



The automaker's operating income has surpassed one trillion won, or over 687 million dollars, for two consecutive years, but its exports could hit a snag because of tariffs.



Relocating its factories to the U.S., like other corporations, is not easy either.



Joo Won / Hyundai Economic Research Inst.

The blow will be severe if factories close down. It is not about exports.

Jobs will be lost.



Last year car exports recorded 70.7 billion dollars.



Nearly half of them were bound for the U.S.



That's about 17 times more than American vehicles exported to Korea, meaning deficit for the U.S.



Donald Trump / U.S. President

Cars is going to be a very big one and a very important one. And America is going to be stronger than it ever was before.



U.S. President Donald Trump says companies should come manufacture their products in America, and some corporations have already taken action.



The White House has lauded a Korean steelmaker for exerting efforts to increase local production by building factories in the U.S.



But time is the problem.



Cho Sung-Dae / Korea International Trade Association

It takes a long time to build. Exports will inevitably suffer a blow.



Another export item in question is memory chips.



SK Hynix' exports to the U.S., including high-bandwidth memory chips supplied to NVIDIA, account for 60% of its overall sales.



On the upside, major American tech firms still need Korean memory chips.



Washington is slapping tariffs on Korea's major export items.



If Trump's strategy is still to impose tariffs first and negotiate later, then trade talks will play a big role afterwards.