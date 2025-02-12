News Today

[News Today] N. KOREA REQUESTS DRONE PROBE

입력 2025.02.12 (15:28) 수정 2025.02.12 (15:29)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.


[LEAD]
North Korea has claimed that a South Korean drone infiltrated Pyongyang last year. They’ve asked the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate. South Korea has rejected the claim, saying there’s no clear evidence. The government is now discussing a response.

[REPORT]
Last October, North Korea released images to claim that the South sent drones with anti-North Korean leaflets to Pyongyang three times.

It said they were identical to those used at an Armed Forces Day event. It added that they took off from Baengnyeongdo Island.

The South Korean military has maintained that it cannot confirm the allegations.

Recently the North has requested the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the matter.

The ICAO convention, to which both Koreas are signatories, includes a provision stating that unmanned aerial vehicles should not fly over the airspace of a signatory country without its permission.

Pyongyang apparently wants to find out if Seoul violated the stipulation.

The case is expected to be discussed by hearing from both sides.

Lee Jae-woong / Spokesperson, Foreign Ministry
The International Civil Aviation Organization board of directors must discuss any issue raised by the contracting country.

The South Korean government reportedly discussed countermeasures at a National Security Council meeting.

It is unusual for Pyongyang to request for such a probe.

Analysts say the North may be trying to sway the international community by capitalizing on the allegation that the South Korean military sent drones to the North to justify martial law.

Seoul's foreign ministry says it is opposed to the North politicizing the ICAO without presenting clear evidence. It added that Pyongyang should first stop GPS signal disruptions, which pose a serious threat to the safety of civil aircraft.

Last year, the UN aviation agency expressed grave concerns over North Korea's jamming of GPS signals, an issue raised by the South, and adopted a statement urging Pyongyang to prevent similar incidents from recurring.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [News Today] N. KOREA REQUESTS DRONE PROBE
    • 입력 2025-02-12 15:28:03
    • 수정2025-02-12 15:29:14
    News Today

[LEAD]
North Korea has claimed that a South Korean drone infiltrated Pyongyang last year. They’ve asked the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate. South Korea has rejected the claim, saying there’s no clear evidence. The government is now discussing a response.

[REPORT]
Last October, North Korea released images to claim that the South sent drones with anti-North Korean leaflets to Pyongyang three times.

It said they were identical to those used at an Armed Forces Day event. It added that they took off from Baengnyeongdo Island.

The South Korean military has maintained that it cannot confirm the allegations.

Recently the North has requested the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the matter.

The ICAO convention, to which both Koreas are signatories, includes a provision stating that unmanned aerial vehicles should not fly over the airspace of a signatory country without its permission.

Pyongyang apparently wants to find out if Seoul violated the stipulation.

The case is expected to be discussed by hearing from both sides.

Lee Jae-woong / Spokesperson, Foreign Ministry
The International Civil Aviation Organization board of directors must discuss any issue raised by the contracting country.

The South Korean government reportedly discussed countermeasures at a National Security Council meeting.

It is unusual for Pyongyang to request for such a probe.

Analysts say the North may be trying to sway the international community by capitalizing on the allegation that the South Korean military sent drones to the North to justify martial law.

Seoul's foreign ministry says it is opposed to the North politicizing the ICAO without presenting clear evidence. It added that Pyongyang should first stop GPS signal disruptions, which pose a serious threat to the safety of civil aircraft.

Last year, the UN aviation agency expressed grave concerns over North Korea's jamming of GPS signals, an issue raised by the South, and adopted a statement urging Pyongyang to prevent similar incidents from recurring.
KBS
KBS

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

故 김하늘 양 사인 ‘다발성 예기 손상’…<br>경찰, 압수수색 진행

故 김하늘 양 사인 ‘다발성 예기 손상’…경찰, 압수수색 진행
이주호-시도 교육감 오늘 간담회…‘질환교원’ 대응책 등 논의

이주호-시도 교육감 오늘 간담회…‘질환교원’ 대응책 등 논의
‘헌재 탄핵 심판’ 공방 계속…<br>‘명태균 특검법’ 법사위 상정

‘헌재 탄핵 심판’ 공방 계속…‘명태균 특검법’ 법사위 상정
계좌 추적중 ‘뜻밖의 인물’…유준상 한국정보기술연구원장 ‘청탁금지법 위반 혐의’ 기소

계좌 추적중 ‘뜻밖의 인물’…유준상 한국정보기술연구원장 ‘청탁금지법 위반 혐의’ 기소
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.