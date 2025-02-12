[News Today] N. KOREA REQUESTS DRONE PROBE

[LEAD]

North Korea has claimed that a South Korean drone infiltrated Pyongyang last year. They’ve asked the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate. South Korea has rejected the claim, saying there’s no clear evidence. The government is now discussing a response.



[REPORT]

Last October, North Korea released images to claim that the South sent drones with anti-North Korean leaflets to Pyongyang three times.



It said they were identical to those used at an Armed Forces Day event. It added that they took off from Baengnyeongdo Island.



The South Korean military has maintained that it cannot confirm the allegations.



Recently the North has requested the International Civil Aviation Organization to investigate the matter.



The ICAO convention, to which both Koreas are signatories, includes a provision stating that unmanned aerial vehicles should not fly over the airspace of a signatory country without its permission.



Pyongyang apparently wants to find out if Seoul violated the stipulation.



The case is expected to be discussed by hearing from both sides.



Lee Jae-woong / Spokesperson, Foreign Ministry

The International Civil Aviation Organization board of directors must discuss any issue raised by the contracting country.



The South Korean government reportedly discussed countermeasures at a National Security Council meeting.



It is unusual for Pyongyang to request for such a probe.



Analysts say the North may be trying to sway the international community by capitalizing on the allegation that the South Korean military sent drones to the North to justify martial law.



Seoul's foreign ministry says it is opposed to the North politicizing the ICAO without presenting clear evidence. It added that Pyongyang should first stop GPS signal disruptions, which pose a serious threat to the safety of civil aircraft.



Last year, the UN aviation agency expressed grave concerns over North Korea's jamming of GPS signals, an issue raised by the South, and adopted a statement urging Pyongyang to prevent similar incidents from recurring.