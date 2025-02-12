[News Today] ‘DARK NUNS’ POPULAR IN SE ASIA

[LEAD]

We now turn to box office news. Movie Dark Nuns, starring actress Song Hye-kyo, is making waves both domestically and internationally with impressive box office results.



[REPORT]

The Korean occult thriller 'Dark Nuns' is captivating viewers in Southeast Asia.



According to its distributor, the film has topped the box office for the second week in the Philippines.



In Indonesia, it had the best opening day of any Korean film ever released in the country and ticket sales quickly reached one million.



Dark Nuns is a story of a group of nuns trying to save a boy possessed by evil spirits.



Media outlets in Indonesia said the setup of the story is unique and Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been's acting is phenomenal.



The film will also hit theaters in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.



Back home in Korea, as of Tuesday, it's been viewed by 1.62 million moviegoers.