[News Today] ‘DARK NUNS’ POPULAR IN SE ASIA
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We now turn to box office news. Movie Dark Nuns, starring actress Song Hye-kyo, is making waves both domestically and internationally with impressive box office results.
[REPORT]
The Korean occult thriller 'Dark Nuns' is captivating viewers in Southeast Asia.
According to its distributor, the film has topped the box office for the second week in the Philippines.
In Indonesia, it had the best opening day of any Korean film ever released in the country and ticket sales quickly reached one million.
Dark Nuns is a story of a group of nuns trying to save a boy possessed by evil spirits.
Media outlets in Indonesia said the setup of the story is unique and Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been's acting is phenomenal.
The film will also hit theaters in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Back home in Korea, as of Tuesday, it's been viewed by 1.62 million moviegoers.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] ‘DARK NUNS’ POPULAR IN SE ASIA
-
- 입력 2025-02-12 15:28:07
- 수정2025-02-12 15:29:23
[LEAD]
We now turn to box office news. Movie Dark Nuns, starring actress Song Hye-kyo, is making waves both domestically and internationally with impressive box office results.
[REPORT]
The Korean occult thriller 'Dark Nuns' is captivating viewers in Southeast Asia.
According to its distributor, the film has topped the box office for the second week in the Philippines.
In Indonesia, it had the best opening day of any Korean film ever released in the country and ticket sales quickly reached one million.
Dark Nuns is a story of a group of nuns trying to save a boy possessed by evil spirits.
Media outlets in Indonesia said the setup of the story is unique and Song Hye-kyo and Jeon Yeo-been's acting is phenomenal.
The film will also hit theaters in Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam.
Back home in Korea, as of Tuesday, it's been viewed by 1.62 million moviegoers.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.