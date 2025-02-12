[News Today] GRANNY RAPPERS OPEN AUDITION

News Today





[LEAD]

An 85-year-old average-age granny hip-hop group, 'Suni and the Seven Princesses,' is gaining attention and support from netizens as they announce plans for an open audition. Following the death of one of their members, the group decided to recruit a new member through an audition. Here's more.



[REPORT]

The granny hip hop group 'Suni and the Seven Princesses' was founded in 2023 by eight elderly women living in Chilgok-gun County, Gyeongsangbukdo Province.



Last year, while actively performing in concerts and appearing on various broadcasts, one of the members died. The group decided to hold an open audition to recruit a new member.



According to Chilgok-gun County, any female resident aged 75 and above can apply.



But as the members need to rap and write lyrics, applicants will go through a three-stage test involving Korean dictation, singing a trot song and self-introduction in a loud voice.



The band's leader Park Jeom-sun said that in addition to vocal skills, enjoying the stage is also important, and that she would be waiting for those with a confident and active personality.