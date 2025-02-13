Victim dies from multiple wounds

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We begin with a heavy heart over the unimaginable crime committed by a teacher.



The police have formed a dedicated team and have officially begun the investigation into the murder of the late Kim Ha-neul.



They are conducting searches of the perpetrator's home and vehicle, as well as examining her mobile phone.



It has been confirmed that Kim suffered multiple injuries from a sharp weapon, leading to her death.



The family is appealing for the perpetrator to be severely punished, stating it was a clear planned murder.



First report is by Han-sol.



[Report]



The late Kim Ha-neul was brutally victimized by a teacher at her own school.



According to the autopsy results from the National Forensic Service, she died from multiple sharp force injuries, meaning her body was harmed in several places by a sharp instrument.



After confirming the cause of death, the police are focusing their investigation on understanding the motive behind the crime.



They have organized a dedicated investigation team to search the perpetrator's residence and vehicle, while also conducting digital forensic analysis on the mobile phone seized from the crime scene.



Having completed interviews with school officials and others around, they are also set to verify the medical records of the perpetrator, who is known to have suffered from depression.



However, direct questioning of the perpetrator, who is currently receiving treatment in the intensive care unit after surgery, remains difficult.



The family of Kim Ha-neul stated that it was a premeditated murder committed with a weapon prepared in advance, urging that the perpetrator's mental incapacity should not be recognized and that she should be severely punished.



[Father of the late Kim Ha-neul: "How can this not be considered a premeditated murder? Strong punishment is absolutely necessary."]



The family expressed that they are suffering from malicious comments and the spread of false information, and the police have stated they will monitor these malicious comments 24/7 and take strict action.



This is KBS News, Han-sol.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!