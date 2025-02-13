Confusing police location tracking

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



It took an hour for the police to locate Haneul after she left the after-school program.



During this time, the police's repeated attempts at tracking her location only led to confusion, as the tracking points were pointing to incorrect places.



Ultimately, the police's location tracking was less effective than the phone app used by the family.



Reporter Lee Yeon-gyeong has the story.



[Report]



The police began tracking Kim Ha-neul's location after receiving a missing person report at 5:17 PM on Feb. 10. In 16 instances of location tracking, her location was reported to be at the school, nearby apartments, and a kindergarten, leading to confusion in the search.



In particular, school staff had already begun searching inside the school, so the police needed to expand the search area outside the school.



[Yook Jong-myung/Chief of Daejeon Seobu Police Station/Feb. 11: "In trying to search all those areas, we prioritized important places and then checked the additional areas that were indicated, which included the apartments."]



Police location tracking utilizes information from base stations and GPS, but often relies on base station information, which has a large margin of error.



In contrast, the phone app used by Ha-neul's father, which utilized GPS data, consistently pointed to the school as her location.



As this fact became known, anxious parents began posting inquiries about child location tracking apps in online communities.



In the app store, child protection apps rose to the top of the download rankings.



[Elementary School Parent/Phone: "Since such incidents are happening even at school, I thought we should prepare in advance, so I installed the app."]



However, while various location tracking apps can be useful in cases of crime or emergencies, indiscriminate use in school settings could lead to violations of school authority and illegal eavesdropping, so caution is needed.



This is KBS News, Lee Yeon-gyeong.



