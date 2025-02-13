Mourning for the victim continues

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Despite the inclement weather, tributes for the late Kim Ha-neul continued.



The idol group she dearly loved sent wreaths to express their condolences, and Coach Hwang Sun-hong of the soccer team she supported personally visited the funeral home.



Reporter Yang Min-o has the story.



[Report]



The school fence where the late Kim Ha-neul attended is filled with flowers, dolls, and snacks.



Papers with messages saying "Don't be in pain" and "Be happy" are posted everywhere, along with photos of the idol members that she loved.



To prevent the memorial from getting wet from the snow and rain that fell overnight, the school staff covered the items with umbrellas.



Citizens who visited the school despite the bad weather were heartbroken over the tragic loss.



[Han Sa-ho/Seo-gu, Daejeon: "As a father with a child like her, I feel so sorry..."]



[Mourner: "I feel so sorry that we couldn't protect her at the school, which should have kept her safe. As an adult and as someone who works at a school, I am very sorry."]



At the funeral home, a wreath sent by the idol group that she longed to meet was placed.



Acting President Choi Sang-mok also visited the funeral home to comfort the bereaved family, and Hwang Sun-hong, coach of the professional soccer team Daejeon Hana Citizen, whose opening match Ha-neul was supposed to attend with her family, also came to pay his respects.



[Hwang Sun-hong/Coach of Daejeon Hana Citizen: "Because she was a child who loved soccer, I feel even more sadness and pain."]



The comment sections of articles reporting on this incident have become online memorial spaces.



Ha-neul's father expressed a small wish for people to remember his daughter so that such a tragedy does not happen again.



[Father of the late Kim Ha-neul: "I would be really grateful if you could include the last phrase, 'Ha-neul, who became a star, I love you.']



This is KBS News, Yang Min-o.



