News 9

Mourning for the victim continues

입력 2025.02.13 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Despite the inclement weather, tributes for the late Kim Ha-neul continued.

The idol group she dearly loved sent wreaths to express their condolences, and Coach Hwang Sun-hong of the soccer team she supported personally visited the funeral home.

Reporter Yang Min-o has the story.

[Report]

The school fence where the late Kim Ha-neul attended is filled with flowers, dolls, and snacks.

Papers with messages saying "Don't be in pain" and "Be happy" are posted everywhere, along with photos of the idol members that she loved.

To prevent the memorial from getting wet from the snow and rain that fell overnight, the school staff covered the items with umbrellas.

Citizens who visited the school despite the bad weather were heartbroken over the tragic loss.

[Han Sa-ho/Seo-gu, Daejeon: "As a father with a child like her, I feel so sorry..."]

[Mourner: "I feel so sorry that we couldn't protect her at the school, which should have kept her safe. As an adult and as someone who works at a school, I am very sorry."]

At the funeral home, a wreath sent by the idol group that she longed to meet was placed.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok also visited the funeral home to comfort the bereaved family, and Hwang Sun-hong, coach of the professional soccer team Daejeon Hana Citizen, whose opening match Ha-neul was supposed to attend with her family, also came to pay his respects.

[Hwang Sun-hong/Coach of Daejeon Hana Citizen: "Because she was a child who loved soccer, I feel even more sadness and pain."]

The comment sections of articles reporting on this incident have become online memorial spaces.

Ha-neul's father expressed a small wish for people to remember his daughter so that such a tragedy does not happen again.

[Father of the late Kim Ha-neul: "I would be really grateful if you could include the last phrase, 'Ha-neul, who became a star, I love you.']

This is KBS News, Yang Min-o.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Mourning for the victim continues
    • 입력 2025-02-13 01:21:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

Despite the inclement weather, tributes for the late Kim Ha-neul continued.

The idol group she dearly loved sent wreaths to express their condolences, and Coach Hwang Sun-hong of the soccer team she supported personally visited the funeral home.

Reporter Yang Min-o has the story.

[Report]

The school fence where the late Kim Ha-neul attended is filled with flowers, dolls, and snacks.

Papers with messages saying "Don't be in pain" and "Be happy" are posted everywhere, along with photos of the idol members that she loved.

To prevent the memorial from getting wet from the snow and rain that fell overnight, the school staff covered the items with umbrellas.

Citizens who visited the school despite the bad weather were heartbroken over the tragic loss.

[Han Sa-ho/Seo-gu, Daejeon: "As a father with a child like her, I feel so sorry..."]

[Mourner: "I feel so sorry that we couldn't protect her at the school, which should have kept her safe. As an adult and as someone who works at a school, I am very sorry."]

At the funeral home, a wreath sent by the idol group that she longed to meet was placed.

Acting President Choi Sang-mok also visited the funeral home to comfort the bereaved family, and Hwang Sun-hong, coach of the professional soccer team Daejeon Hana Citizen, whose opening match Ha-neul was supposed to attend with her family, also came to pay his respects.

[Hwang Sun-hong/Coach of Daejeon Hana Citizen: "Because she was a child who loved soccer, I feel even more sadness and pain."]

The comment sections of articles reporting on this incident have become online memorial spaces.

Ha-neul's father expressed a small wish for people to remember his daughter so that such a tragedy does not happen again.

[Father of the late Kim Ha-neul: "I would be really grateful if you could include the last phrase, 'Ha-neul, who became a star, I love you.']

This is KBS News, Yang Min-o.
양민오
양민오 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”
[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보

[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보
[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”

[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”
제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중

제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.