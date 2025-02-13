News 9

Gov't pushes ‘Ha-neul's Law’

2025.02.13

[Anchor]

To prevent such tragedies from happening again, the government has decided to push forward with the so-called "Ha-neul's Law."

This law will require teachers who are unable to perform their duties due to mental health issues or other conditions to take mandatory leave and be separated from students.

This is a report by Go Ah-reum.

[Report]

A father, who had to send away his precious daughter.

He earnestly appealed that there should not be a second Ha-neul.

[Father of the late Kim Ha-neul: "I ask the people in charge of the country to create "Ha-neul's Law." Please ensure that no other child has to go through the same thing as my daughter."]

In front of an elementary school in Seoul, more parents than usual came to pick up their children after school.

The shock among parents is great, as the incident involved a teacher causing the death of a student in a place that should be the safest, the school.

[Park ○○/Parent: "I feel uneasy thinking that the school might not be a safe place. I never thought the teacher could be dealing with mental issues. It's unimaginable."

The Ministry of Education held a meeting with education superintendents from 17 cities and provinces to carry out the so-called "Ha-neul's Law" in accordance with the wishes of Ha-neul's father.

The law will include provisions to allow for mandatory leave for teachers who are unable to perform their duties due to mental illness.

[Lee Ju-ho/Vice Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of Education: "We will establish appropriate measures, such as making it mandatory to confirm the possibility of normal work upon reinstatement. We will also ensure that urgent interventions can be made when teachers show unusual symptoms such as violence."]

The core content of "Ha-neul's Law" is to separate teachers who are unable to perform their duties from students.

The Ministry of Education will also closely examine ways to control the entry of outsiders into schools and strengthen safety of after-school classes.

Education superintendents also proposed measures to diagnose the condition of teachers, support treatment with medical institutions, and expand the installation of CCTV in blind spots within schools.

The ruling and opposition parties have also promised to expedite the implementation of "Ha-neul's Law" in unison.

This is KBS News, Go Ah-reum.

