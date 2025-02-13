News 9

Battle over impeachment trial lasts

입력 2025.02.13 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

During the National Assembly's questioning of the government, the People Power Party raised concerns about the credibility of witnesses related to the martial law incident and the bias of the Constitutional Court.

The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, countered that President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party are denying the rule of law.

Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party raised suspicions of the opposition's attempts to sway former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun.

They claim that the head of the 707 Special Mission Battalion testified there were several instances of attempts to sway him, including prepping him with answers just before he appeared on a Democratic Party member's YouTube channel.

[Seong Il-jong/People Power Party Member: "They gave him the questions in advance and prepped him with answers, and assured him \\that the Democratic Party would protect Commander Kwak, so he shouldn't worry..."]

They also criticized that public distrust is growing due to the bias of the Constitutional Court.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "Personal feelings should not obstruct the rule of law in the Republic of Korea. The impeachment trial in the Republic of Korea must be conducted fairly according to the Constitution and laws."]

The Democratic Party countered that it is President Yoon who denies the rule of law by alleging election fraud.

[Kim Seong-hwan/Democratic Party Member: "He insists that even the parliamentary elections held under the Yoon Suk Yeol government were fraudulent. Don't you see that these people are the ones who deny the free democratic system and are anti-constitutional and anti-establishment?"]

There were also claims that the declaration of emergency martial law was not legitimate because no bill number was assigned to the agenda of the Cabinet meeting held on that day.

[Lee Yeon-hee/Democratic Party Member: "The minutes of the Cabinet meeting for the declaration of emergency martial law were not prepared, and no bill number was assigned, so can we say that this bill was not presented?"]

[Ko Ki-dong/Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety: "Yes, it is true that we could not confirm the substance."]

The People Power Party, which protested at the Constitutional Court, urged that President Yoon's right to defense be maximally guaranteed and that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo be decided first.

In response, the Democratic Party demanded that the ruling party stop blatantly attempting to undermine the Constitutional Court.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Battle over impeachment trial lasts
    • 입력 2025-02-13 01:21:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

During the National Assembly's questioning of the government, the People Power Party raised concerns about the credibility of witnesses related to the martial law incident and the bias of the Constitutional Court.

The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, countered that President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party are denying the rule of law.

Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.

[Report]

The People Power Party raised suspicions of the opposition's attempts to sway former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun.

They claim that the head of the 707 Special Mission Battalion testified there were several instances of attempts to sway him, including prepping him with answers just before he appeared on a Democratic Party member's YouTube channel.

[Seong Il-jong/People Power Party Member: "They gave him the questions in advance and prepped him with answers, and assured him \\that the Democratic Party would protect Commander Kwak, so he shouldn't worry..."]

They also criticized that public distrust is growing due to the bias of the Constitutional Court.

[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "Personal feelings should not obstruct the rule of law in the Republic of Korea. The impeachment trial in the Republic of Korea must be conducted fairly according to the Constitution and laws."]

The Democratic Party countered that it is President Yoon who denies the rule of law by alleging election fraud.

[Kim Seong-hwan/Democratic Party Member: "He insists that even the parliamentary elections held under the Yoon Suk Yeol government were fraudulent. Don't you see that these people are the ones who deny the free democratic system and are anti-constitutional and anti-establishment?"]

There were also claims that the declaration of emergency martial law was not legitimate because no bill number was assigned to the agenda of the Cabinet meeting held on that day.

[Lee Yeon-hee/Democratic Party Member: "The minutes of the Cabinet meeting for the declaration of emergency martial law were not prepared, and no bill number was assigned, so can we say that this bill was not presented?"]

[Ko Ki-dong/Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety: "Yes, it is true that we could not confirm the substance."]

The People Power Party, which protested at the Constitutional Court, urged that President Yoon's right to defense be maximally guaranteed and that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo be decided first.

In response, the Democratic Party demanded that the ruling party stop blatantly attempting to undermine the Constitutional Court.

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.
원동희
원동희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”
[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보

[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보
[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”

[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”
제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중

제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.