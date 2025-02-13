Battle over impeachment trial lasts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



During the National Assembly's questioning of the government, the People Power Party raised concerns about the credibility of witnesses related to the martial law incident and the bias of the Constitutional Court.



The opposition parties, including the Democratic Party, countered that President Yoon Suk Yeol and the ruling party are denying the rule of law.



Reporter Won Dong-hee reports.



[Report]



The People Power Party raised suspicions of the opposition's attempts to sway former Special Warfare Commander Kwak Jong-geun.



They claim that the head of the 707 Special Mission Battalion testified there were several instances of attempts to sway him, including prepping him with answers just before he appeared on a Democratic Party member's YouTube channel.



[Seong Il-jong/People Power Party Member: "They gave him the questions in advance and prepped him with answers, and assured him \\that the Democratic Party would protect Commander Kwak, so he shouldn't worry..."]



They also criticized that public distrust is growing due to the bias of the Constitutional Court.



[Yoon Sang-hyun/People Power Party Member: "Personal feelings should not obstruct the rule of law in the Republic of Korea. The impeachment trial in the Republic of Korea must be conducted fairly according to the Constitution and laws."]



The Democratic Party countered that it is President Yoon who denies the rule of law by alleging election fraud.



[Kim Seong-hwan/Democratic Party Member: "He insists that even the parliamentary elections held under the Yoon Suk Yeol government were fraudulent. Don't you see that these people are the ones who deny the free democratic system and are anti-constitutional and anti-establishment?"]



There were also claims that the declaration of emergency martial law was not legitimate because no bill number was assigned to the agenda of the Cabinet meeting held on that day.



[Lee Yeon-hee/Democratic Party Member: "The minutes of the Cabinet meeting for the declaration of emergency martial law were not prepared, and no bill number was assigned, so can we say that this bill was not presented?"]



[Ko Ki-dong/Acting Minister of the Interior and Safety: "Yes, it is true that we could not confirm the substance."]



The People Power Party, which protested at the Constitutional Court, urged that President Yoon's right to defense be maximally guaranteed and that the impeachment trial of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo be decided first.



In response, the Democratic Party demanded that the ruling party stop blatantly attempting to undermine the Constitutional Court.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



