News 9

SMEs fear looming U.S. tariffs

입력 2025.02.13 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

They're pouring in almost every day.

This is about tariffs from the United States.

President Trump declared a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, then postponed it, and now he has also targeted the European Union.

He unilaterally notified China of an additional 10% tariff.

He announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, which is essentially a universal tariff.

More is yet to come.

'Reciprocal tariff' means that the U.S. will impose tariffs equal to those imposed by the counterpart country.

There are also various types of 'item-specific tariffs' on semiconductors, automobiles, and oil.

The impact on major Korean industries has become a reality.

Unlike large corporations that can at least devise an exit strategy, small and medium-sized export companies are truly in a desperate situation.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

A small business that produces devices that measure distances with lasers.

They earn 70% of their annual revenue from exports to the U.S., but as the 'relay tariffs' from Trump become a reality, their concerns deepen.

[Shin Woong-cheol/CEO/Small Export Company: "If the (universal) tariff becomes 10%, we have no choice but to raise the price by 10% and sell the product to consumers. This directly affects the competitiveness and price advantage of our products."]

A meeting was held to hear the difficulties faced by small export companies.

Concerns poured in over the growing list of countries and products subject to new tariffs.

A company with a factory in Mexico worries that if large corporations reduce production locally, the amount of orders they receive will drastically decrease.

[Lee Jae-sik/CEO/Company with Factory in Mexico: "It would be a direct hit. Research suggests that large companies may drastically cut their production, and for businesses like ours, this could result in serious losses."]

A company that makes aluminum packaging will have to pay a 25% tariff starting next month.

[Hyun Yong-gil/CEO/Aluminum Products Exporter to the U.S.: "We're extremely concerned. About 20% of our exports go to the U.S., and now that entire portion is at risk."]

There are also concerns about the increasing pressure from the U.S. on China.

[Ryu Chang-hyun/Deputy CEO, Aerospace Special Materials Exporter to the U.S.: "If the U.S. demands that we stop using Chinese materials, manufacturing costs could rise to levels we never anticipated."]

For these SMEs, investing directly in the U.S. isn’t even an option, and strategies like diversifying trading partners feel out of reach.

If the U.S. applies a 10% universal tariff, it is estimated that small and medium-sized enterprise exports could decrease by up to 1.2 trillion won.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • SMEs fear looming U.S. tariffs
    • 입력 2025-02-13 01:21:37
    News 9
[Anchor]

They're pouring in almost every day.

This is about tariffs from the United States.

President Trump declared a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, then postponed it, and now he has also targeted the European Union.

He unilaterally notified China of an additional 10% tariff.

He announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, which is essentially a universal tariff.

More is yet to come.

'Reciprocal tariff' means that the U.S. will impose tariffs equal to those imposed by the counterpart country.

There are also various types of 'item-specific tariffs' on semiconductors, automobiles, and oil.

The impact on major Korean industries has become a reality.

Unlike large corporations that can at least devise an exit strategy, small and medium-sized export companies are truly in a desperate situation.

Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.

[Report]

A small business that produces devices that measure distances with lasers.

They earn 70% of their annual revenue from exports to the U.S., but as the 'relay tariffs' from Trump become a reality, their concerns deepen.

[Shin Woong-cheol/CEO/Small Export Company: "If the (universal) tariff becomes 10%, we have no choice but to raise the price by 10% and sell the product to consumers. This directly affects the competitiveness and price advantage of our products."]

A meeting was held to hear the difficulties faced by small export companies.

Concerns poured in over the growing list of countries and products subject to new tariffs.

A company with a factory in Mexico worries that if large corporations reduce production locally, the amount of orders they receive will drastically decrease.

[Lee Jae-sik/CEO/Company with Factory in Mexico: "It would be a direct hit. Research suggests that large companies may drastically cut their production, and for businesses like ours, this could result in serious losses."]

A company that makes aluminum packaging will have to pay a 25% tariff starting next month.

[Hyun Yong-gil/CEO/Aluminum Products Exporter to the U.S.: "We're extremely concerned. About 20% of our exports go to the U.S., and now that entire portion is at risk."]

There are also concerns about the increasing pressure from the U.S. on China.

[Ryu Chang-hyun/Deputy CEO, Aerospace Special Materials Exporter to the U.S.: "If the U.S. demands that we stop using Chinese materials, manufacturing costs could rise to levels we never anticipated."]

For these SMEs, investing directly in the U.S. isn’t even an option, and strategies like diversifying trading partners feel out of reach.

If the U.S. applies a 10% universal tariff, it is estimated that small and medium-sized enterprise exports could decrease by up to 1.2 trillion won.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”
[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보

[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보
[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”

[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”
제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중

제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.