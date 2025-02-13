SMEs fear looming U.S. tariffs

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



They're pouring in almost every day.



This is about tariffs from the United States.



President Trump declared a 25% tariff on Mexico and Canada, then postponed it, and now he has also targeted the European Union.



He unilaterally notified China of an additional 10% tariff.



He announced a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum, which is essentially a universal tariff.



More is yet to come.



'Reciprocal tariff' means that the U.S. will impose tariffs equal to those imposed by the counterpart country.



There are also various types of 'item-specific tariffs' on semiconductors, automobiles, and oil.



The impact on major Korean industries has become a reality.



Unlike large corporations that can at least devise an exit strategy, small and medium-sized export companies are truly in a desperate situation.



Reporter Kim Min-kyung has the story.



[Report]



A small business that produces devices that measure distances with lasers.



They earn 70% of their annual revenue from exports to the U.S., but as the 'relay tariffs' from Trump become a reality, their concerns deepen.



[Shin Woong-cheol/CEO/Small Export Company: "If the (universal) tariff becomes 10%, we have no choice but to raise the price by 10% and sell the product to consumers. This directly affects the competitiveness and price advantage of our products."]



A meeting was held to hear the difficulties faced by small export companies.



Concerns poured in over the growing list of countries and products subject to new tariffs.



A company with a factory in Mexico worries that if large corporations reduce production locally, the amount of orders they receive will drastically decrease.



[Lee Jae-sik/CEO/Company with Factory in Mexico: "It would be a direct hit. Research suggests that large companies may drastically cut their production, and for businesses like ours, this could result in serious losses."]



A company that makes aluminum packaging will have to pay a 25% tariff starting next month.



[Hyun Yong-gil/CEO/Aluminum Products Exporter to the U.S.: "We're extremely concerned. About 20% of our exports go to the U.S., and now that entire portion is at risk."]



There are also concerns about the increasing pressure from the U.S. on China.



[Ryu Chang-hyun/Deputy CEO, Aerospace Special Materials Exporter to the U.S.: "If the U.S. demands that we stop using Chinese materials, manufacturing costs could rise to levels we never anticipated."]



For these SMEs, investing directly in the U.S. isn’t even an option, and strategies like diversifying trading partners feel out of reach.



If the U.S. applies a 10% universal tariff, it is estimated that small and medium-sized enterprise exports could decrease by up to 1.2 trillion won.



This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.



