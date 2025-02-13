News 9

Statement on politician arrest team

[Anchor]

An important statement has emerged regarding another major issue, the allegations of a politician arrest team.

The head of the Counterintelligence Command's investigation team read out a list divided into two groups, and the unit members reportedly mobilized after hearing it.

Reporter Kim Young-hoon has the exclusive report.

[Report]

Mid-level officials of the Counterintelligence Command testified that they heard a list divided into two groups immediately after the declaration of emergency martial law.

According to the testimonies of mid-level officials, the list provided by Kim Dae-woo, head of the Counterintelligence Command's investigation team, included politicians such as Lee Jae-myung, Han Dong-hoon, and Woo Won-shik in Group 1. Group 2 contained former Rebuilding Korea Party leader Cho Kuk, Kim Min-woong of the Candlelight Action, and former National Election Commission standing committee member Cho Hai-ju.

At that time, Director Kim Dae-woo reportedly said, "You bring them in if the police catch them. You get Lee Jae-myung, you Han Dong-hoon." Following his orders, the unit members were said to have deployed in groups of five from the first floor of the investigation team building to the National Assembly and other locations.

They indicated that the division of the two groups seemed to be classified based on the importance of the arrest targets.

The testimony about dividing the arrest targets into two groups is similar to the notes of former National Intelligence Service First Deputy Director Hong Jang-won, which were disclosed during the impeachment trial of President Yoon Suk Yeol on last Tuesday(Feb. 4).

[Kim Hyun-gwon/Representative of the National Assembly/Feb. 4: "Is it correct to say that the targets are divided into two groups based on their importance, and that they will be sequentially apprehended and detained in the Counterintelligence Command's detention facilities?"]

[Hong Jang-won/Former First Deputy Director of the National Intelligence Service/Feb. 4: "Yes, that is how I understood it."]

However, former Counterintelligence Commander Yeo In-hyung has stated regarding the 'politician arrest team operation allegations' that "there is no detention facility within the Counterintelligence Command itself, and rather, we rejected the National Intelligence Service's attempt to send people to the Counterintelligence Command," drawing attention to the future investigation and trial results.

This is KBS News, Kim Young-hoon.

