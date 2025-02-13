News 9

Gold smuggling ring busted

입력 2025.02.13 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

As the price of gold skyrockets, a group that smuggled gold bars using clever methods has been caught by the police.

They smuggled gold bars worth over 7 billion won from Hong Kong to Japan for sale, processing the gold bars into clay form to evade customs inspections.

This is Lee Do-yoon reporting.

[Report]

Men are apprehended in the transfer area of Incheon International Airport.

When their clothes are lifted, square objects are revealed.

[“Is this clay? (Yes.) Clay? Why are you carrying clay?”]

They had hid gold bars processed into clay form on their bodies.

These are gold bars processed into the shape of clay.

When a metal detector is placed against regular gold, it makes a sound, but this clay does not register as gold.

The group that smuggled gold bars using this method has been caught by the police.

They bought gold bars at a duty-free price, 10% cheaper than the market price in Hong Kong, and sold them at regular prices in Japan.

They also took advantage of the fact that a 10% consumption tax is refunded when selling gold in Japan.

By buying 10% cheaper and receiving a 10% consumption tax refund when selling, they pocketed a maximum profit of 20%.

In nine months, they smuggled 78 gold bars, amounting to 7.4 billion won in market value.

The police believe they made a profit of 1.4 billion won from sales using this method.

[Kim Chang-bae/Head of the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency's Special Investigation Team 1: “They mainly involved high school alumni families by offering them free trips to Japan and covering travel expenses…”]

The main suspect, a man in his 40s, was previously sentenced to two years of probation for smuggling gold bars.

In December of last year, the police referred the main suspect and 39 others to the prosecution for violating customs laws.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon reporting.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Gold smuggling ring busted
    • 입력 2025-02-13 01:21:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

As the price of gold skyrockets, a group that smuggled gold bars using clever methods has been caught by the police.

They smuggled gold bars worth over 7 billion won from Hong Kong to Japan for sale, processing the gold bars into clay form to evade customs inspections.

This is Lee Do-yoon reporting.

[Report]

Men are apprehended in the transfer area of Incheon International Airport.

When their clothes are lifted, square objects are revealed.

[“Is this clay? (Yes.) Clay? Why are you carrying clay?”]

They had hid gold bars processed into clay form on their bodies.

These are gold bars processed into the shape of clay.

When a metal detector is placed against regular gold, it makes a sound, but this clay does not register as gold.

The group that smuggled gold bars using this method has been caught by the police.

They bought gold bars at a duty-free price, 10% cheaper than the market price in Hong Kong, and sold them at regular prices in Japan.

They also took advantage of the fact that a 10% consumption tax is refunded when selling gold in Japan.

By buying 10% cheaper and receiving a 10% consumption tax refund when selling, they pocketed a maximum profit of 20%.

In nine months, they smuggled 78 gold bars, amounting to 7.4 billion won in market value.

The police believe they made a profit of 1.4 billion won from sales using this method.

[Kim Chang-bae/Head of the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency's Special Investigation Team 1: “They mainly involved high school alumni families by offering them free trips to Japan and covering travel expenses…”]

The main suspect, a man in his 40s, was previously sentenced to two years of probation for smuggling gold bars.

In December of last year, the police referred the main suspect and 39 others to the prosecution for violating customs laws.

This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon reporting.
이도윤
이도윤 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”
[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보

[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보
[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”

[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”
제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중

제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.