Gold smuggling ring busted

[Anchor]



As the price of gold skyrockets, a group that smuggled gold bars using clever methods has been caught by the police.



They smuggled gold bars worth over 7 billion won from Hong Kong to Japan for sale, processing the gold bars into clay form to evade customs inspections.



This is Lee Do-yoon reporting.



[Report]



Men are apprehended in the transfer area of Incheon International Airport.



When their clothes are lifted, square objects are revealed.



[“Is this clay? (Yes.) Clay? Why are you carrying clay?”]



They had hid gold bars processed into clay form on their bodies.



These are gold bars processed into the shape of clay.



When a metal detector is placed against regular gold, it makes a sound, but this clay does not register as gold.



The group that smuggled gold bars using this method has been caught by the police.



They bought gold bars at a duty-free price, 10% cheaper than the market price in Hong Kong, and sold them at regular prices in Japan.



They also took advantage of the fact that a 10% consumption tax is refunded when selling gold in Japan.



By buying 10% cheaper and receiving a 10% consumption tax refund when selling, they pocketed a maximum profit of 20%.



In nine months, they smuggled 78 gold bars, amounting to 7.4 billion won in market value.



The police believe they made a profit of 1.4 billion won from sales using this method.



[Kim Chang-bae/Head of the Gyeonggi Bukbu Provincial Police Agency's Special Investigation Team 1: “They mainly involved high school alumni families by offering them free trips to Japan and covering travel expenses…”]



The main suspect, a man in his 40s, was previously sentenced to two years of probation for smuggling gold bars.



In December of last year, the police referred the main suspect and 39 others to the prosecution for violating customs laws.



This is KBS News, Lee Do-yoon reporting.



