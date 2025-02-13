News 9

Lacking e-commerce fraud protection

[Anchor]

In cases of e-commerce fraud, safety measures such as "immediate withdrawal suspension," which prevent money from being withdrawn from a victim’s bank account, do not apply.

Since e-commerce fraud is not as well-known as voice phishing, many people fall victim without realizing it, and there’s still a long way to go in establishing countermeasures.

Next, we have Yoon Ah-rim reporting.

[Report]

Victims complain that even when they realize they've been scammed and report it immediately, no prompt action is taken.

Lee, who unknowingly transferred over 10 million won, is in the same situation.

[Lee / Fraud Victim: "There are laws for voice phishing, but for general fraud, there are no laws, making it difficult to freeze the account."]

In cases of voice phishing, if the victim requests it, the bank immediately prohibits withdrawals from the relevant account.

However, e-commerce fraud is covered under this law.

The police must investigate and send an official document to the bank to request a freeze, but by then, the money is gone.

[Lee / Fraud Victim: "Voice phishing and general fraud are essentially the same type of scam."]

Not only is it hard to recover the money, but even launching an investigation can be challenging.

[Police Officer / Voice Altered: "They are all disposable phones. If this could be easily resolved, no one would commit such crimes."]

Is there no way to stop it before the deposit or during the transfer process?

This is left to the discretion of the banks.

Some internet banks work with professional platforms such as "The Cheat" to display warning pop-ups when customers attempt to send money to accounts flagged for suspicious activity.

Other banks also reportedly create and manage their own blacklists of risky accounts, but they all do it differently.

As a result, there are cases where scammers designate which banks to avoid.

[Noh / Fraud Victim: "They told me not to use Toss or KakaoBank, but they made excuses saying it takes too long to verify."]

A situation where there are no laws or measures to protect victims.

E-commerce fraud has increased by over 30% in the past three years, surpassing 100,000 cases last year.

This is KBS News, Yoon Ah-rim.

