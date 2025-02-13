Seoul crash driver gets max sentence

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The driver responsible for the reverse driving accident at City Hall Station, which resulted in the deaths or injuries of fourteen people, has been sentenced to seven years and six months in prison in the first trial.



The court did not accept the driver's claim of sudden acceleration and imposed the maximum possible sentence.



Reporter Shin Hyun-wook has the story.



[Report]



A vehicle rushes towards citizens who are standing on the sidewalk and chatting.



In the reverse driving accident that occurred last July at City Hall Station, nine people died and five were injured.



[Accident Witness/July 2024: "Suddenly, there was a loud noise and a bang. I saw injured people rolling around everywhere."]



The Seoul Central District Court today (2.12) sentenced Mr. Cha, a man in his 60s who was driving the vehicle involved in the accident, to seven years and six months in prison.



This is the highest sentence that can be imposed when considering aggravating factors under the law.



Mr. Cha has consistently claimed that the brakes did not work at the time of the accident and that it was a case of 'sudden acceleration.'



However, the court determined that Mr. Cha "violated the duty of care required of a driver by mistaking the accelerator for the brake pedal" and concluded that "it is difficult to see that there was a sudden acceleration due to a vehicle defect."



It was stated that "the results of the National Forensic Service's examination showed that there were no mechanical defects in the vehicle's acceleration and braking systems, and that no brake lights or auxiliary brake lights were activated during the incident."



[Hwang Tae-sang/Victims' Legal Representative: "While it is significant that the prosecution sought the maximum sentence and the court accepted it, the bereaved family may still feel a sense of disappointment."]



The court noted that Mr. Cha did not show remorse and denied the charges, and also considered that the bereaved families were requesting severe punishment.



KBS News, Shin Hyun-wook.



