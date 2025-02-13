News 9

Changes to ROK-US joint exercises

입력 2025.02.13 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

It is said that the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises, which are held twice a year, originally include training for a martial law situation.

However, the training for the first half of the year, set to be held next month, will be significantly adjusted.

This is intended to avoid situations that could lead to misunderstandings.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

The South Korean and U.S. military authorities conduct training based on a martial law situation during each joint exercise.

This is to prepare for a situation where martial law is declared to maintain order during national emergencies such as war or civil unrest, when there is engagement with the enemy or extreme chaos.

They have trained on specific operations to be executed in cases of disturbances, riot suppression, controlling rumors, and hoarding.

However, it seems that such scenarios will not be applied this year.

It has been confirmed that the training will be significantly adjusted to a level of mastering general military movements in a state of martial law.

A senior military official explained, "We will not apply scenarios that could lead to misunderstandings politically or temporally."

If martial law is declared, a martial law command will be established under the Joint Chiefs of Staff according to martial law regulations, consisting of 2 offices and 8 departments.

The Office of Planning and Coordination can control administrative and judicial agencies, and the Operations Department can deploy martial law troops to control protests or riots if police forces are incapacitated.

The Media Department is responsible for controlling fake news, rumors, and disseminating proclamations.

In this exercise, the roles of these three organizations are expected to be particularly adjusted.

The military has felt burdened by the usual training being perceived as preparation for martial law or raising suspicions of a second martial law, and it seems that concerns have been reflected that specific execution training could evoke memories of military movements that were controversial during emergency martial law.

In this regard, a military official stated that the martial law training in the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises is designed to prepare for wartime and remains necessary, even if it is significantly adjusted.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Changes to ROK-US joint exercises
    • 입력 2025-02-13 01:21:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

It is said that the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises, which are held twice a year, originally include training for a martial law situation.

However, the training for the first half of the year, set to be held next month, will be significantly adjusted.

This is intended to avoid situations that could lead to misunderstandings.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the exclusive coverage.

[Report]

The South Korean and U.S. military authorities conduct training based on a martial law situation during each joint exercise.

This is to prepare for a situation where martial law is declared to maintain order during national emergencies such as war or civil unrest, when there is engagement with the enemy or extreme chaos.

They have trained on specific operations to be executed in cases of disturbances, riot suppression, controlling rumors, and hoarding.

However, it seems that such scenarios will not be applied this year.

It has been confirmed that the training will be significantly adjusted to a level of mastering general military movements in a state of martial law.

A senior military official explained, "We will not apply scenarios that could lead to misunderstandings politically or temporally."

If martial law is declared, a martial law command will be established under the Joint Chiefs of Staff according to martial law regulations, consisting of 2 offices and 8 departments.

The Office of Planning and Coordination can control administrative and judicial agencies, and the Operations Department can deploy martial law troops to control protests or riots if police forces are incapacitated.

The Media Department is responsible for controlling fake news, rumors, and disseminating proclamations.

In this exercise, the roles of these three organizations are expected to be particularly adjusted.

The military has felt burdened by the usual training being perceived as preparation for martial law or raising suspicions of a second martial law, and it seems that concerns have been reflected that specific execution training could evoke memories of military movements that were controversial during emergency martial law.

In this regard, a military official stated that the martial law training in the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises is designed to prepare for wartime and remains necessary, even if it is significantly adjusted.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.
김용준
김용준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”
[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보

[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보
[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”

[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”
제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중

제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.