Changes to ROK-US joint exercises

[Anchor]



It is said that the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises, which are held twice a year, originally include training for a martial law situation.



However, the training for the first half of the year, set to be held next month, will be significantly adjusted.



This is intended to avoid situations that could lead to misunderstandings.



Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the exclusive coverage.



[Report]



The South Korean and U.S. military authorities conduct training based on a martial law situation during each joint exercise.



This is to prepare for a situation where martial law is declared to maintain order during national emergencies such as war or civil unrest, when there is engagement with the enemy or extreme chaos.



They have trained on specific operations to be executed in cases of disturbances, riot suppression, controlling rumors, and hoarding.



However, it seems that such scenarios will not be applied this year.



It has been confirmed that the training will be significantly adjusted to a level of mastering general military movements in a state of martial law.



A senior military official explained, "We will not apply scenarios that could lead to misunderstandings politically or temporally."



If martial law is declared, a martial law command will be established under the Joint Chiefs of Staff according to martial law regulations, consisting of 2 offices and 8 departments.



The Office of Planning and Coordination can control administrative and judicial agencies, and the Operations Department can deploy martial law troops to control protests or riots if police forces are incapacitated.



The Media Department is responsible for controlling fake news, rumors, and disseminating proclamations.



In this exercise, the roles of these three organizations are expected to be particularly adjusted.



The military has felt burdened by the usual training being perceived as preparation for martial law or raising suspicions of a second martial law, and it seems that concerns have been reflected that specific execution training could evoke memories of military movements that were controversial during emergency martial law.



In this regard, a military official stated that the martial law training in the South Korea-U.S. joint exercises is designed to prepare for wartime and remains necessary, even if it is significantly adjusted.



This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.



