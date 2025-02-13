Cabinet meeting before martial law

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Each time the impeachment trial of the president is held, the judges meticulously question whether the procedures of the Cabinet meeting were lawful.



This highlights the significance of the issues at hand.



Reporter Kang Pu-reun has the story.



[Report]



The Cabinet meeting that lasted about five minutes just before the declaration of emergency martial law.



The constitutional judges asked whether this Cabinet meeting followed proper procedures through direct witness examination.



[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Judge: "Is what Minister Oh Young-joo said correct? 'There was no opening declaration, no explanation of the agenda, and no closing declaration.'"]



[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety: "There was obviously no opening declaration."]



The president's actions under the law must be documented, and they directly referenced Article 82 of the Constitution, which states that the Prime Minister and relevant ministers must sign the document, and inquired about the signing.



[Kim Hyung-du/Constitutional Judge: "Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said he did not sign anything at all. And the witness, as the Minister of the Interior and Safety, has never signed anything."]



[Lee Sang-min/Former Minister of the Interior and Safety: "No, I haven't."]



The judges also directly questioned the part about the martial law troops arriving at the National Assembly with live ammunition.



[Cheong Hyung-sik/Constitutional Judge/Feb. 6: "If (the National Assembly building) had been secured, does that mean they would have brought live ammunition inside?"]



[Kim Hyun-tae/ 707th Special Mission Group Head/Feb. 6: "That would depend on the situation. Since live ammunition is literally for emergencies, if we had secured the assembly point inside the building, we would have brought it in with us...."]



With the eighth hearing scheduled for tomorrow (2.13), the Constitutional Court announced today (2.12) that the selection of additional witnesses and the conclusion of the trial have not yet been decided.



This is KBS News, Kang Pu-reun.



