Banks limit sale of gold bars

[Anchor]



The gold ring is typically given to celebrate a baby's first birthday in Korea.



It usually weighs 3.75g, or one don.



However, it has now become a gift that is difficult to purchase.



This is due to the soaring gold prices.



About three years ago, it was around 300,000 won, but now you have to pay at least 600,000 won.



Moreover, there are forecasts that prices will continue to rise.



This indicates that supply is insufficient compared to demand.



As the demand for gold has skyrocketed, even the sale of gold bars has been partially suspended.



What is happening to gold, which is considered a typical safe asset?



Reporter Hwang Hyun-kyu has the details.



[Report]



At this gold exchange, people have to wait at least a week to buy a 'gold bar'.



["From now on, we will deliver the items sequentially. If it's short, it will take 1-2 weeks."]



The price of a 1kg gold bar is about 160 million won.



Yet, there are many people wanting to buy, while supply is lacking.



[Lee Young-bae/Seoul Gangbuk-gu: "It's expensive, but I've heard from people around me that the price will rise even more, so since I have the time, I decided to come here to buy it."]



Due to the unprecedented scarcity, the Korea Mint Corporation, which couldn't find gold, has temporarily suspended gold bar sales.



Commercial banks are also limiting or halting sales.



Gold is a typical safe asset whose price rises as the value of currency decreases.



The price of gold has fluctuated as geopolitical crises heightened due to the Ukraine war, and it is currently surging amid increasing 'tariff threats' from the Trump administration in the U.S.



[Joo Won/Director of Economic Research at Hyundai Economic Research Institute: "If (tariff policies) cause inflation, the value of the dollar may weaken. When the financial market or real economy is unstable, gold is the only asset whose value does not change."]



Amid the uncertainty caused by U.S. President Trump, countries are rushing to buy gold.



Central banks around the world, after seeing the results of the U.S. presidential election, purchased 333 tons, an increase of 54% compared to a year ago.



With forecasts that the price per troy ounce, about 31g, will surpass $3,000, silver prices are also hitting record highs daily.



This is KBS News, Hwang Hyun-kyu.



