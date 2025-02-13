Trump says U.S. will control Gaza

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



U.S. President Trump met with the King of Jordan and reiterated that the U.S. intends to take control of the Gaza Strip.



Amid backlash from the Arab world, the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip is facing a crisis.



This is a report from KBS correspondent Kim Gae-hyung in Dubai.



[Report]



This is the first time President Trump has met with an Arab leader since unveiling his plan for the Gaza Strip.



He pressured King Abdullah II of Jordan to accept Palestinian residents to be displaced from the Gaza Strip while flaunting U.S. aid.



He stated that the U.S. will take control of the Gaza Strip and plans to build hotels and housing under U.S. authority.



[Trump/U.S. President: "We're not going to buy anything. We're going to have it and we're going to keep it."]



King Abdullah II avoided giving a direct answer to Trump's proposal.



[Abdullah II/King of Jordan: "We will be in Saudi Arabia to discuss how we can work with the President and with the United States."]



However, after the summit, King Abdullah II posted on social media that he opposes the relocation of Palestinian residents, stating, "This is the unified Arab position."



Egypt, which has also been pressured to accept residents from the Gaza Strip, has said it will propose a new plan, but it does not intend to accept Palestinian residents as Trump wishes.



The ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is in jeopardy.



As Hamas announced it would delay the promised release of hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu warned that if hostages are not released by this Saturday, intense fighting will resume.



The Israeli military has gathered troops inside and outside the Gaza Strip.



This is Kim Gae-hyung from KBS News in Dubai.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!