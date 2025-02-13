Court denies judge removal bid
The 13th Criminal Division of the Suwon District Court dismissed the request for disqualification against the 11th Criminal Division of the Suwon District Court, which is in charge of this case.
Dismissal means that the lawsuit or claim is not legally valid or does not meet the requirements, resulting in a decision to conclude the procedure without a hearing.
With this dismissal decision, the trial related to the 'Ssangbangwool North Korea remittance,' which had been suspended since Dec. 17 of last year, is expected to resume.
- Court denies judge removal bid
- 입력 2025-02-13 01:21:38
