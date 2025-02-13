Crypto thieves caught

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



A group that claimed they would buy virtual assets worth 500 million won has been caught by the police after they fled with the virtual assets during a meeting.



Such crimes are becoming more common these days, so it is necessary to be cautious when meeting in person for transactions.



Reporter Kim Bo-dam has the story.



[Report]



Two men on a motorcycle pass by, while another man chases after them.



After meeting the victim to buy virtual assets, they fled immediately after receiving the coins in their electronic wallet.



The coins they snatched from the victim are worth a staggering 500 million won.



The man who was waiting with the motorcycle here picked up his accomplice and fled together.



By analyzing CCTV footage and tracking their movements, the police arrested the group just a day after the crime.



The two who fled with the coins, as well as two men in their 30s suspected of conspiring in advance, were also apprehended.



The police are also considering applying for a detention warrant for them.



[Witness at the time of arrest/Voice altered: "They said they came and arrested the resident of unit 000. They didn't come out, so after about an hour, they called a locksmith to break in and arrested them...."]



Earlier, last month in Jeju, a group of Chinese robbers was caught by the police after attempting to lure a woman and steal virtual assets worth over 840 million won.



The police have stated that, for now, there is no way to regulate or manage face-to-face transactions of virtual assets, urging all parties involved to exercise special caution.



This is KBS News, Kim Bo-dam.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!