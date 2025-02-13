News 9

Cautions advised for scam websites

입력 2025.02.13 (01:21)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

We reported yesterday (Feb.11) on the methods and damages of e-commerce phishing.

In particular, scammers are using the business information of legitimate shopping malls or creating similar fake websites for their scams.

Enforcement is not easy, and in the meantime, the same damages are accumulating.

Reporter Ryu Ran has the story.

[Report]

Mr. Bae runs a badminton goods shopping mall online.

He has been plagued by complaint calls since last year.

[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "(Do you have a business license for ○○ Trading?) That's a scam, a scam. (But why are you just leaving it?) What can I do about them copying? I have reported it and done everything."]

The problematic online shopping mall was selling cosmetics and bags, but Mr. Bae's business number and name were clearly used.

[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "(Is this market operated by you?) No."]

This is already the third website he has discovered that has stolen his information.

Reporting to the police was useless.

[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "Just operating a website with stolen information doesn't lead to an investigation or anything. (Shouldn't they take measures to close the website?) But they say they can't do that."]

The website that stole Mr. Bae's business information has not been closed for over two months.

[Kim Soon-young/Deputy Chief of Cyber Crime Investigation Division, National Police Agency: "It takes a certain amount of time to identify and track who the suspect is."]

How easy is it to run a fake online shopping mall?

I will create a goods trading website myself.

I entered an unregistered business number and any name, and it was created so quickly.

There are no basic verification procedures like 'identity verification'.

While scam websites can be easily created, blocking or closing them is difficult, and victims continue to emerge from the same website.

[20s Office Worker/E-commerce Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "This is the name of the website where I was scammed. They are still scamming in the same way."]

[40s Housewife/E-commerce Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "I have been watching them continue to scam since I was scammed in early December."]

This website has changed its name and is still operating now.

This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Cautions advised for scam websites
    • 입력 2025-02-13 01:21:38
    News 9
[Anchor]

We reported yesterday (Feb.11) on the methods and damages of e-commerce phishing.

In particular, scammers are using the business information of legitimate shopping malls or creating similar fake websites for their scams.

Enforcement is not easy, and in the meantime, the same damages are accumulating.

Reporter Ryu Ran has the story.

[Report]

Mr. Bae runs a badminton goods shopping mall online.

He has been plagued by complaint calls since last year.

[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "(Do you have a business license for ○○ Trading?) That's a scam, a scam. (But why are you just leaving it?) What can I do about them copying? I have reported it and done everything."]

The problematic online shopping mall was selling cosmetics and bags, but Mr. Bae's business number and name were clearly used.

[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "(Is this market operated by you?) No."]

This is already the third website he has discovered that has stolen his information.

Reporting to the police was useless.

[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "Just operating a website with stolen information doesn't lead to an investigation or anything. (Shouldn't they take measures to close the website?) But they say they can't do that."]

The website that stole Mr. Bae's business information has not been closed for over two months.

[Kim Soon-young/Deputy Chief of Cyber Crime Investigation Division, National Police Agency: "It takes a certain amount of time to identify and track who the suspect is."]

How easy is it to run a fake online shopping mall?

I will create a goods trading website myself.

I entered an unregistered business number and any name, and it was created so quickly.

There are no basic verification procedures like 'identity verification'.

While scam websites can be easily created, blocking or closing them is difficult, and victims continue to emerge from the same website.

[20s Office Worker/E-commerce Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "This is the name of the website where I was scammed. They are still scamming in the same way."]

[40s Housewife/E-commerce Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "I have been watching them continue to scam since I was scammed in early December."]

This website has changed its name and is still operating now.

This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.
류란
류란 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”

[단독] 방첩사 간부들 “수사단장이 두 그룹 명단 불러 …5명씩 출동”
[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보

[단독] “노상원에게 ‘진급 부탁’ 돈 건네”…검찰, 구삼회 진술 확보
[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”

[단독] 한미연합연습에 ‘계엄 훈련’ 대폭 조정…“오해 피하려”
제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중

제주 해상서 10명 탄 어선 전복…5명 구조·5명 수색 중
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

전체메뉴

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

심층취재

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정

KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 정철웅
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 및 OpenAI 社의 AI 서비스를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.