Cautions advised for scam websites

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We reported yesterday (Feb.11) on the methods and damages of e-commerce phishing.



In particular, scammers are using the business information of legitimate shopping malls or creating similar fake websites for their scams.



Enforcement is not easy, and in the meantime, the same damages are accumulating.



Reporter Ryu Ran has the story.



[Report]



Mr. Bae runs a badminton goods shopping mall online.



He has been plagued by complaint calls since last year.



[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "(Do you have a business license for ○○ Trading?) That's a scam, a scam. (But why are you just leaving it?) What can I do about them copying? I have reported it and done everything."]



The problematic online shopping mall was selling cosmetics and bags, but Mr. Bae's business number and name were clearly used.



[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "(Is this market operated by you?) No."]



This is already the third website he has discovered that has stolen his information.



Reporting to the police was useless.



[Bae ○○/Victim of Business Information Theft: "Just operating a website with stolen information doesn't lead to an investigation or anything. (Shouldn't they take measures to close the website?) But they say they can't do that."]



The website that stole Mr. Bae's business information has not been closed for over two months.



[Kim Soon-young/Deputy Chief of Cyber Crime Investigation Division, National Police Agency: "It takes a certain amount of time to identify and track who the suspect is."]



How easy is it to run a fake online shopping mall?



I will create a goods trading website myself.



I entered an unregistered business number and any name, and it was created so quickly.



There are no basic verification procedures like 'identity verification'.



While scam websites can be easily created, blocking or closing them is difficult, and victims continue to emerge from the same website.



[20s Office Worker/E-commerce Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "This is the name of the website where I was scammed. They are still scamming in the same way."]



[40s Housewife/E-commerce Phishing Victim/Voice Altered: "I have been watching them continue to scam since I was scammed in early December."]



This website has changed its name and is still operating now.



This is KBS News, Ryu Ran.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!