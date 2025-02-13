News 9

Korean women's curling team shines

[Anchor]

The women's curling team, known as 'Team 5G', is making waves at the Harbin Winter Asian Games.

They secured their spot in the semifinals with six consecutive wins in the preliminaries.

Reporter Moon Young-kyu brings us their highlights from Harbin.

[Report]

After defeating Kazakhstan, Korean women's curling team confirmed their advancement to the semifinals with a thrilling six-game winning streak, and they are also famous for their nickname '5G', derived from the players' names and nicknames.

[Women's Curling National Team: "Hello. We are Eun-ji, Min-ji, Su-ji, Ye-ji, and Ye-eun, with the nickname Pig (Doe-ji). So, we are 5G."]

Team 5G's strength lies in their strong teamwork.

All five members are from Songhyeon High School in Uijeongbu, and they have known each other for a long time, which has fostered tremendous trust among them.

This strength was evident in their crucial match against the host country, China.

[Kim Eun-ji/Skip: "After I threw the stone, I saw my teammates sweeping and thought, 'We got this!'"]

[Women's Curling National Team: "Eun-ji tends to get a bit nervous. But her strength is that she hides that nervousness well and performs the best among the nervous players."]

Their positive demeanor, which they maintain throughout the tournament, and their casual banana-eating moments during matches have also become a hot topic.

With a strong sense of purpose towards winning a gold medal, they are fully enjoying their first Asian Games stage.

["(How would you feel if you win a gold medal?) I think I would be very happy. (Do you think it's possible?) We will make it happen, no matter what."]

[Kim Eun-ji: "We will work hard to make sure we can hang that yellow thing (gold medal image) around our necks in the semifinals and finals!"]

With the power of positivity and trust, Team 5G is creating a formidable wave.

Their next goal is to reach the highest spot on the podium.

This is Moon Young-kyu from KBS News in Harbin.

