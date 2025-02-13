Basic pension rejected

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



We continue our series of reports on the super-aged society.



The basic pension is available to anyone aged 65 or older, with the payment amount determined based on income.



However, low-income seniors are often reluctant to apply for the basic pension.



Reporter Jeong Yeon-wook investigated why this is the case.



[Report]



In this slum area in Seoul, over 60% of the residents receive living allowances as basic livelihood recipients.



The elderly recipients complain that they cannot afford to be sick.



[Cha Jae-seol/Slum area resident: "Going to the hospital and getting admitted is a problem. You need a caregiver, but there is no caregiver. The daily nursing cost is 130,000 won, so I can't afford it."]



Anyone can apply once they turn 65, but the elderly in this neighborhood generally avoid applying for the basic pension.



[Cha Jae-seol/Slum area resident: "They give you an amount here and then take it away, so that makes me even angrier, so I don't apply."]



This is due to the 'linked reduction system' that cuts living allowances and pensions when applying for the basic pension.



In fact, if they only receive living allowances, they get 760,000 won per month, but if they apply for the basic pension, the allowance drops to 370,000 won, and instead, they receive about 330,000 won in basic pension.



Even when combined, it is nearly 50,000 won less than the existing living allowance.



The basic pension does not serve its purpose for the extremely poor elderly.



Korea's elderly poverty rate is 38%, the highest among OECD member countries, but the proportion of pension amounts from income drops nearly 10 percentage points below the OECD average when limited to low-income groups.



Experts point out that reforms to the National Pension and the basic pension should be linked.



[Nam Chan-seop/Professor of Social Welfare at Dong-A University: "The most important step is to reform the National Pension system to set it on the right track. Once this is in place, the Basic Pension should be restructured based on this framework."]



The basic pension, which is received by about 7.3 million people in the bottom 70% income bracket, is being reviewed for both reducing the number of recipients and increasing the amount paid.



The government stated last September that it would not cut living allowances for extremely poor elderly individuals applying for the basic pension, but pension reform continues to be postponed.



This is KBS News, Jeong Yeon-wook.



