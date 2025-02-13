Fishing boat capsized off Jeju

동영상 고정 취소

Today (Feb.12) around 8 PM, a fishing boat capsized 12km off the coast of Pyoseon-myeon, Seogwipo City, prompting the coast guard to launch an emergency rescue operation.



The coast guard has rescued 5 out of the 10 crew members on board and is currently searching for the remaining 5 crew members.



A wave warning has been issued for the area, with reports of winds around 20m/s and waves reaching heights of 3 meters.



